Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]

Tight to the salary cap, the Edmonton Oilers are facing a crucial decision regarding winger Warren Foegele. Despite Foegele’s attributes, including size, speed, and consistent goal-scoring, questions arise about his future with the team. Do the Oilers want to keep him? Can they afford to? If so, where will they find the resources? Retaining him could be a struggle, especially considering his under-the-radar value.
As addressed in a recent article by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, during the summer of 2023, trade speculations surrounded Foegele, but he stayed for the final year of his contract. This season, he’s taken on a more significant role, showcasing improved offensive performance and he’s doing so as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). That’s wonderful for the Oilers in the now, but when it comes to keeping him on the team with some big decisions looming, things could get complicated.
Foegele’s scoring history, especially when paired with high-skill players, reflects his value. He is particulary strong in 5-v-5 situations. However, the challenge lies in determining if the Oilers can afford a $3-plus million winger for the upcoming season. With a current cap estimate of $87.5 million for 2024-25, the Oilers face constraints due to existing contracts and potential extensions for key players. Among them, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evan Bouchard.
Warren Foegele Has Proven Himself a Value to the Oilers
Foegele’s current three-year deal with an AAV of $2.75 million may be justifiable for the Oilers in the short term, especially given his impressive contributions alongside star players like Draisaitl. However, looking beyond the summer of 2025 raises concerns, considering impending negotiations for key players that won’t be cheap to retain, regardless of how much the salary cap jumps.
The new general manager (whomever that is when Ken Holland departs) must carefully navigate these contract dynamics, potentially opting for a one-year deal with Foegele after Draisaitl’s contract is settled. This approach allows flexibility for pivotal decisions involving emerging talents like Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg — if neither is traded ahead of this season’s deadline.
The looming contracts of key players necessitate makes Foegele’s situation a critical element in shaping the team’s depth situation. He’s proven himself to be a reliable top-six winger and that means spending a little money to retain him. But, every penny counts.
