Senators Discussing Big Deal With Flames About Jakob Chychrun?

It appears as though defenseman Jakob Chychrun could be on the move again. Amid speculation that GM Steve Staios is looking to add veteran depth the roster, rumors are that he’s looking to be active on the trade market. One rumor popping up is a potential deal between the Senators and Calgary Flames.

According David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period:

According to separate sources, Staios is willing to entertain trade offers for Chychrun, who has one more year left on his contract and owns a 10-team no-trade list. It is unclear if the Senators are actively shopping the 25-year-old blueliner, but that may fall into the ‘semantics’ category.

Pagnotta adds, “Speaking to a GM this week of a team who previously expressed interest in Chychrun, he confirmed he’s heard Chychrun’s name out there but would not dive any further into the topic.”

The scribe also notes that recent league-wide discussions have raised questions about Chychrun’s compatibility within the Senators’ locker room. If true, that’s not great news considering Staios is looking to add “high character players.”

Jakob Chychrun Ottawa Senators trade

Also, according to two distinct sources, concerns have emerged about his willingness to commit to a long-term contract with Ottawa, despite being eligible to sign an extension from July 1 onward. While a trade is not considered imminent, ongoing discussions are anticipated to unfold over the next seven weeks.

Would Could the Senators Trade for if Moving Chychrun?

Pagnotta doesn’t stop at just saying Chyrun is potentially a trade asset the Senators might deal. He adds that the team could have their eyes on someone. That someone is Calgary Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, who is in the first year of an eight-year, $50 million contract. “It is my understanding the new management regime also has interest in Weegar,” writes Pagnotta.

He adds that Senators and Flames have talked, but details are thin. It’s not known if the Flames are interested in Chychrun, but he would need to be extended to a new deal if Calgary is going to consider a trade.

Next: Patrick Kane Injured During Leafs Game, Latest Updates