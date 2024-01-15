Senators Discussing Big Deal With Flames About Jakob Chychrun?

It appears as though defenseman Jakob Chychrun could be on the move again. Amid speculation that GM Steve Staios is looking to add veteran depth the roster, rumors are that he’s looking to be active on the trade market. One rumor popping up is a potential deal between the Senators and Calgary Flames.
According David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period:
According to separate sources, Staios is willing to entertain trade offers for Chychrun, who has one more year left on his contract and owns a 10-team no-trade list. It is unclear if the Senators are actively shopping the 25-year-old blueliner, but that may fall into the ‘semantics’ category.
Pagnotta adds, “Speaking to a GM this week of a team who previously expressed interest in Chychrun, he confirmed he’s heard Chychrun’s name out there but would not dive any further into the topic.”
The scribe also notes that recent league-wide discussions have raised questions about Chychrun’s compatibility within the Senators’ locker room. If true, that’s not great news considering Staios is looking to add “high character players.”
Also, according to two distinct sources, concerns have emerged about his willingness to commit to a long-term contract with Ottawa, despite being eligible to sign an extension from July 1 onward. While a trade is not considered imminent, ongoing discussions are anticipated to unfold over the next seven weeks.
Would Could the Senators Trade for if Moving Chychrun?
Pagnotta doesn’t stop at just saying Chyrun is potentially a trade asset the Senators might deal. He adds that the team could have their eyes on someone. That someone is Calgary Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, who is in the first year of an eight-year, $50 million contract. “It is my understanding the new management regime also has interest in Weegar,” writes Pagnotta.
He adds that Senators and Flames have talked, but details are thin. It’s not known if the Flames are interested in Chychrun, but he would need to be extended to a new deal if Calgary is going to consider a trade.
Next: Patrick Kane Injured During Leafs Game, Latest Updates
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Sunday Night
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night versus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bouchard Goal Gives Oilers Franchise-Record 10th Straight Win
The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record on Saturday night with their 10th-straight win,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Boston Bruins actively seeking depth at the forward...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal
According to a report from Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers explored a trade involving...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Boudreau Says Canucks Urged Him to Alter Quinn Hughes’ Role
Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau says he was urged by someone in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
What Did Draisaitl Mean By, ‘Going To Do What’s Best for Me’?
Fans and media are trying to read into comments Leon Draisaitl made 'do what's...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres
The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of forward Filip Cederqvist...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
Pingback: Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Top-Six Forward Warren Foegele
Pingback: Senators Discussing Big Deal With Flames About Jakob Chychrun? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Canadiens Rethink Idea of Trading a Goaltender Ahead of Deadline