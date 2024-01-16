Oilers and Corey Perry Showing Mutual Interest In Signing

Multiple insiders are adding their insights to the speculation that Corey Perry might be narrowing down his options and that there are handful of teams that see him as a fit. Those same insiders seem to leaning away from the Toronto Maple Leafs signing Perry. Now, the favorite seems to be the Edmonton Oilers.

Among the insiders adding to the speculation, Chris Johnston, Frank Seravalli, and Bob Stauffer all like the Oilers chances.

The Oilers are actively exploring the possibility of adding veteran forward Corey Perry to their roster, according to insider reports. Bob Stauffer, host of Oilers Now, has revealed that the team is diligently assessing the potential acquisition of Perry. TSN’s Frank Seravalli notes that the Oilers have been in pursuit of Perry for several weeks and are expressing genuine interest in securing his services. Perry, who is reportedly considering various options, is said to have Edmonton high on his list of preferred destinations.

Chris Johnston, speaking on the CJ Show, dismissed the likelihood of Perry joining the Toronto Maple Leafs and instead urged fans to keep an eye on Edmonton. He explained:

“There’s anywhere between 4 or 5 teams… that have interest in Corey Perry… I know there’s been some talk about Toronto – I don’t see that as a fit…Keep your eye on a team like Edmonton. I think that they..will certainly have some interest.”

Corey Perry might be interested in signing with the Oilers as a free agent

The Oilers and Corey Perry Seem to Be On Everyone’s Radar

Johnston highlighted the Oilers as a team that will likely show considerable interest in Perry, emphasizing their potential as a favorable fit for the seasoned forward. Emily Kaplan of ESPN corroborated the information, stating that multiple teams, including the Oilers, are exploring the prospect of signing Perry for the second half of the season.

Kaplan added a layer of caution, mentioning that at least one team is conducting extensive due diligence to investigate any potential incidents beyond what transpired in Chicago. It’s not clear if that team was the Oilers.

The veteran forward brings a wealth of experience and could provide valuable depth and leadership to a team making a playoff push. The Oilers’ pursuit is reminiscent of their Evander Kane addition of a couple seasons ago. He was incredibly productive as the Oilers marched towards the playoffs.

