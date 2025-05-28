Crossing a Line or Positive Sign? Bouchard Play Shocks Oiler Fans

Evan Bouchard’s postseason brilliance continued in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final—but not without controversy. In a surprising moment that caught both Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers fans off guard, Bouchard got a lot of attention for a whack to Roope Hintz, just days after his teammate Darnell Nurse knocked Hintz out of action with the same play.

Bouchard, who isn’t known as a feisty or dirty player, showed he has some edge on Tuesday, when he gave Hintz a slash in the first period of Game 4, right on the sore spot he knew Hintz was nursing in his return.

Evan Bouchard gives Roope Hintz a slash to the top of his foot in his first game back from injury??



pic.twitter.com/fCn4G2mnKT — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) May 28, 2025

The extremely skilled, but often quiet Bouchard, skated up behind Hintz and delivered a deliberate slash to the top of Hintz’s foot. It was a welcome-back message, of sorts. The incident went unpenalized, but quickly lit up social media with debate over whether Bouchard crossed a line or simply showed the kind of edge needed to win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Nice to see Evan Bouchard has an ounce of killer instinct in him,” one fan posted. “Need this in the playoffs.” Meanwhile, a Stars fan wrote, “Evan Bouchard deserves to have his career end this post-season.”

The play seemingly worked, as Hintz, a top center, did not register a single shot on goal in 17 minutes of ice time, raising questions about whether the uncalled slash played a role in his effectiveness.

Overly Dirty by Bouchard, Or a Solid Sign He’s Growing as an Oilers Playoff Performer?

Bouchard’s physical play overshadowed what was otherwise another standout offensive performance. While he didn’t get on the board in Game 4, the 24-year-old blueliner notched a goal and an assist in the Oilers’ Game 3 victory, pushing his playoff totals to 17 points in 15 games. He now sits at 75 total playoff points in 68 games. It’s an almost unbelievable stat, which some believe is just the tip of the iceberg of what he’ll achieve in his career.

Evan Bouchard Oilers defenseman

As Bouchard continues to pile up points and make his case for a reported $10 million-plus payday this summer, the slash on Hintz serves as a reminder that even the most skilled players must show some snarl in the postseason.

Whether fans see Bouchard’s actions as dirty or necessary, one thing is certain—the Oilers’ top defenseman is playing with a little extra edge, and it might be exactly what Edmonton needs in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

In other Oilers’ news, the team is still waiting to hear about an update on the injury to Zach Hyman. He left Tuesday’s game in the first period with what some are wondering might be an injured shoulder. Hyman will not play in Game 5 and is unlikely to return for the rest of the Western Conference Final, per @JasonGregor.

Next: Carolina Ends 19-Year East Final Drought with Game 4 Shutout Win