Gordie Howe was more than just a hockey player—he embodied the sport of hockey. With a career that transcended decades and a character that left an indelible mark on everyone he met, Howe remains a legendary figure whose life and legacy inspire hockey fans worldwide. Howe has been the measuring stick for everyone who followed.

Here are five fascinating facts about “Mr. Hockey”:

Fascinating Fact 1: Howe Had a Childhood of Humble Beginnings

Gordie Howe’s journey to hockey greatness began in the small village of Floral, Saskatchewan, during the Great Depression. One of nine children in a poor family, he made do with what he had, stuffing newspapers into his socks to serve as shin pads. His mother saved for months to buy him his first pair of skates, allowing him to take the first strides toward a career that would make him a legend.

Fascinating Fact 2: Howe Had a Career of Unparalleled Longevity

Howe’s professional hockey career spanned an incredible five decades. He started with the Detroit Red Wings in 1946 and played until 1971, only to return two years later to play alongside his sons, Mark and Marty, in the WHA. At age 51, Howe played his final NHL All-Star Game in 1980, skating with the Hartford Whalers. His career total of 2,421 professional games remains unmatched, a testament to his skill, resilience, and love for the game.

Fascinating Fact 3: Howe Was a Fearsome Competitor On and Off the Ice

Known for his mix of skill and toughness, Howe struck fear into opponents with his scoring ability and punishing elbows. The “Gordie Howe Hat Trick”—achieving a goal, an assist, and a fight in the same game—was named in his honor. Off the ice, however, he was gracious and approachable, embodying the qualities of a true sportsman. His friendship with the great Wayne Gretzky became one of the storylines of Gretzky’s career. They respected each other despite being very different players on the ice.

Fascinating Fact 4: The Leader in Gordie Howe Hat Tricks Is a Current NHL Coach

No active NHL player leads the league in Gordie Howe hat tricks (a goal, assist, and fight in one game). Historically, Rick Tocchet holds the record with 18 Gordie Howe hat tricks, achieved between 1985 and 2000. Other notable leaders include Brendan Shanahan and Brian Sutter, each with 17, and Wilf Paiement with 16​. Among more recent players, Jarome Iginla, who retired in 2017, collected 11 Gordie Howe hat tricks during his career, making him the most prominent modern player in this category.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet of the Canucks was the leader in Gordie Howe Hat Tricks.

Fascinating Fact 5: Howe Was a Family Man and Hockey Ambassador

Gordie Howe’s bond with his family was central to his life. He cherished playing alongside his sons in the WHA and credited his wife, Colleen, for being his life partner and navigating his career. Even after Colleen’s passing, Howe found solace and joy in his interactions with fans, which kept him connected to the game he loved. His presence at autograph signings and hockey events brought smiles to countless faces, proving his enduring impact as “Mr. Hockey.”

Gordie Howe’s Legacy Lives On

Gordie Howe’s achievements—four Stanley Cups, six Hart Trophies, and countless memories—make him a hockey icon. But it’s his humility, kindness, and connection with fans that ensure his legacy endures. Gordie Howe wasn’t just one of the greatest hockey players; he was a remarkable human being who personified the heart of the sport.

