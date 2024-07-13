Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?

In the NHL offseason flurry, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves slightly over the salary cap and eyeing potential defensive upgrades. I wrote an article over at The Hockey News that noted with the free agency landscape settling, attention turns to teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers, all of whom have varying needs and complexities. They’ve all been noticeably quiet and I couldn’t help but wonder if there’s a potential fit between the Oilers and one of these teams to make a win/win move.

What Do These Inactive Teams Have that The Oilers Might Want?

Is there something one of these four teams has that could spark interest from the Oilers and acting general manager Jeff Jackson? The trade with the Buffalo Sabres seemed to come out of nowhere. Perhaps Jackson has another move up his sleeve and sees four teams that are looking to make a move, simply for the sake of making one.

Brayden McNabb, Josh Manson, and Dmitry Kulikov could be possible options in Oilers trade talk

The Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have been notably quiet, focusing on smaller signings while facing looming decisions on prospect Rutger McGroarty and key players like Nikolaj Ehlers. Their stance on remaining competitive amidst potential trades creates speculation about their willingness to make significant moves, possibly aligning with the Oilers’ interests. Unfortunately, there isn’t really a hit between these two teams unless the Jets get desperate.

Any upgrades the Oilers might want to pluck from Winnipeg’s blue line are too expensive for Edmonton. Meanwhile, the forward lines in Edmonton are deep.

The Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are trying to navigate a tight cap space situation, balancing contending ambitions with long-term injuries and player absences. Uncertainties like Gabriel Landeskog’s injury and Valeri Nichushkin’s future have put the Avs in a bit of a standstill situation. They could stand to move a contract in an effort to acquire quantity over quality.

Their surplus of defensemen, including names like Samuel Girard and Josh Manson, could attract the Oilers seeking defensive depth. Is there a deal available where Edmonton trades two or three pieces to Colorado, making the money a wash but allowing the Avs to fill roster spots?

The Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights, typically active but surprisingly subdued this offseason, face challenges after significant roster losses. Despite limited cap flexibility, their history of unexpected moves may allow for a potential trade partner like Edmonton to work something out.

The Golden Knights have a solid defense corps with some value contracts on it. Brayden McNabb at $2.85 million or Zach Whitecloud at $2.75 million are less expensive alternatives to Cody Ceci. That doesn’t make them better options necessarily, but the Oilers do need to clear a bit more cap room before the season starts.

The Florida Panthers

Lastly, the Florida Panthers, fresh off a Stanley Cup win but grappling with departures and cap constraints, present another potential trade avenue. Their need to fill gaps left by departed players while managing a tight salary cap hints at possible moves in the near future. Rumors surround Aaron Ekblad, but he’s far too expensive for the Oilers and their cap situation. Dimitry Kulikov has played for the Oilers previously and his contract at $1.15 million would be a welcome addition to the Oilers. Age and term (four more seasons) is an issue, however.

No Obvious Fits Between Oilers and These Teams

For the Oilers, navigating opportunities with teams looking to be active this offseason could provide options to adjust the roster, even if making only minor improvements. There may not be anything that stands out as a glaring possible trade scenario, but who would have expected the Sabres to move Matt Savoie? It would serve Jackson well to pick up the phone and see if any of these teams are happy to stand pat or are looking to make something happen.

