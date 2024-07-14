The Edmonton Oilers face the challenge of becoming cap-compliant for the upcoming season, the team is looking at their options, with a possible trade as one way to clear space. Among the potential solutions, trading defenseman Cody Ceci has emerged as a notable option. While Ceci has been a polarizing figure due to his underlying statistics, he remains an effective and well-liked player in the Oilers’ locker room.

Oilers color commentator and 630 CHED’s OilersNow host Bob Stauffer recently mentioned the possibility of a Ceci trade to free up approximately $3.5 million in cap space. Ceci, who has one year remaining on his $3.25 million deal, has seen his role on the team’s blue line change as his production has varied. Stauffer notes:

I also don’t believe at this time there being anything imminent regarding something like the Edmonton Oilers’ — and he’s panned out to be a pretty effective player for the team — Cody Ceci as well, but Edmonton is going to have to create about three and a half million dollars in cap space. h/t Zach Laing of Oilers Nation for the quote

Ceci’s performance over the last two seasons has been mixed. When paired with Darnell Nurse, the Oilers have narrowly outscored opponents, however, in the playoffs, the Oilers have struggled more significantly, being outscored 29-19 with Ceci on the ice.

Ceci Is Still Better Than Many of the Alternatives

Despite these numbers, Ceci’s contributions cannot be overlooked. He is seen as a solid player who could thrive in a lesser role. He’s also been a solid option even if his performances have been up and down. Key to remember if that a potential trade would leave a void on the right side of the Oilers’ blue line. The Oilers have signed Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, and Connor Carrick to affordable extensions, making them contenders for NHL minutes next season. Does that make them better options than Ceci? No, it probably doesn’t.

Cody Ceci Oilers trade rumors

If the Oilers trade Ceci, they’ll be inevitably forced to find a Ceci replacement. If they choose to upgrade, something likely has to give at the forward position. The Oilers love their depth there and would rather not take away from it, having already moved Ryan McLeod in a trade to the Buffalo Sabres.

Another option for the Oilers is to place forward Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve, depending on the severity of his sports hernia/hip ailment. Trading Kane is likely not an option due to his no-trade clause, effective until just before the NHL’s trade deadline.

As the Oilers navigate their cap situation, the decision on Cody Ceci’s future will be coming soon. If Edmonton can find an option that fills the hole moving him would leave, while also solving their cap issues, they’ll likely pull the trigger. If not, Ceci is destined to be on the Oilers’ opening night roster.

