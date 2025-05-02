Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Oust Kings Again, McDavid Has Message for Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings and Connor McDavid has a message for the Vegas Golden Knights.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Edmonton Oilers have knocked the Los Angeles Kings out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round. Edmonton secured the series win with a 6-4 Game 6 victory on Thursday night, completing a stunning comeback after dropping the series’ first two games. With the Kings again in their rearview mirror, the Oilers and Connor McDavid now focus on a highly anticipated second-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The opening minutes of Game 6 were historic, as the two teams combined for the fastest four goals to start a game this NHL season—just 5:55 into the first period. Despite only one assist from Connor McDavid and no points from Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers found scoring depth in key moments. Connor Brown stepped up with a goal and two assists, continuing to prove he’s one of the more valuable and versatile forwards on the roster.
Edmonton’s confidence is growing, and for good reason: they’ve become just the fourth team since 1967 to defeat the same opponent in four straight postseasons. Insiders and analysts had nearly written the team off early in the series. Four consecutive wins have changed the narrative.
Pickard Has Won the Crease for the Oilers vs. Vegas
Goaltender Calvin Pickard has emerged as a breakout performer in net, anchoring the Oilers with Stuart Skinner becoming his backup. The media wanted to talk about his journey to winning his first-ever NHL playoff series, focused on how long he’s been grinding. Pickard responded simply: “If you’re not believing in yourself, you’re not going to have too much success.” His stellar play has solidified his status as Edmonton’s go-to goalie moving forward.
The Kings, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the postseason, exiting in the first round for the fifth time in five playoff appearances since their 2014 Stanley Cup win. There may be some changes there, as Jim Hiller made some costly errors in his strategy and it cost the team.
McDavid Has a Message for the Golden Knights
Next up for Edmonton is a rematch with the Golden Knights, the team that ended the Oilers’ playoff run two years ago. “We owe Vegas a good series,” said McDavid. “We don’t forget what happened.”
With their stars rested, their depth producing, and their goaltending solid, the Oilers look primed to make this another entertaining series, and it won’t be an easy time for Jack Eichel and company. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said this will be a different kind of series as the Kings and Golden Knights play very different styles.
Next: Sullivan Official, Tortorella Not Joining Rangers After All
More News
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Maple Leafs Face Familiar Script Ahead of Game 6 vs. Senators
Can the Toronto Maple Leafs flip the script on past playoff failures and win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Draisaitl a Finalist for Hart Trophy: Why He Deserves to Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon Draisaitl was voted a finalist for the Hart Trophy and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jon Cooper Linked to Utah Amid Talk of Tampa Bay Exit
Could Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper wind up with the Utah Hockey...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Writer Suggests Oilers Trade Key Piece to Land Bruins’ Swayman
If Jeremy Swayman is traded by the Boston Bruins this summer, would the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Take 3-2 Series Lead Amid Controversy Over Scheifele Injury
Mark Scheifele left Game 5 between the Blues and Jets after a couple big...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Yzerman Says “Strong Mutual Interest” in Re-Signing Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he's hopeful Patrick Kane will return next...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5 a Sign Oilers Found Something in Series vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers appear to have found something in their game the Kings can't...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Taylor Hall Signs Team-Friendly 3-Yr Extension with Hurricanes
Veteran winger Taylor Hall has inked a three-year, $9.5 million extension with the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
3 Keys to Oilers Getting Game 5 Win Over Kings
If the Edmonton Oilers want to take Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Kings,...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he's willing to make a move to...