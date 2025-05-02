Oilers Oust Kings Again, McDavid Has Message for Golden Knights

For the fourth consecutive season, the Edmonton Oilers have knocked the Los Angeles Kings out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round. Edmonton secured the series win with a 6-4 Game 6 victory on Thursday night, completing a stunning comeback after dropping the series’ first two games. With the Kings again in their rearview mirror, the Oilers and Connor McDavid now focus on a highly anticipated second-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The opening minutes of Game 6 were historic, as the two teams combined for the fastest four goals to start a game this NHL season—just 5:55 into the first period. Despite only one assist from Connor McDavid and no points from Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers found scoring depth in key moments. Connor Brown stepped up with a goal and two assists, continuing to prove he’s one of the more valuable and versatile forwards on the roster.

Edmonton’s confidence is growing, and for good reason: they’ve become just the fourth team since 1967 to defeat the same opponent in four straight postseasons. Insiders and analysts had nearly written the team off early in the series. Four consecutive wins have changed the narrative.

Pickard Has Won the Crease for the Oilers vs. Vegas

Goaltender Calvin Pickard has emerged as a breakout performer in net, anchoring the Oilers with Stuart Skinner becoming his backup. The media wanted to talk about his journey to winning his first-ever NHL playoff series, focused on how long he’s been grinding. Pickard responded simply: “If you’re not believing in yourself, you’re not going to have too much success.” His stellar play has solidified his status as Edmonton’s go-to goalie moving forward.

The Kings, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the postseason, exiting in the first round for the fifth time in five playoff appearances since their 2014 Stanley Cup win. There may be some changes there, as Jim Hiller made some costly errors in his strategy and it cost the team.

McDavid Has a Message for the Golden Knights

Next up for Edmonton is a rematch with the Golden Knights, the team that ended the Oilers’ playoff run two years ago. “We owe Vegas a good series,” said McDavid. “We don’t forget what happened.”

With their stars rested, their depth producing, and their goaltending solid, the Oilers look primed to make this another entertaining series, and it won’t be an easy time for Jack Eichel and company. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said this will be a different kind of series as the Kings and Golden Knights play very different styles.

