Edmonton Oilers
Keys to the Oilers Clinching Game 6 Against the Kings
If the Edmonton Oilers are going to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6, there are a few things they need to do.
The Edmonton Oilers have roared back from an 0–2 series deficit to take a commanding 3–2 lead over the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round matchup. Now, with Game 6 set for Thursday night at Rogers Place, the Oilers have a golden opportunity to eliminate the Kings for the fourth consecutive postseason. If they stick to the formula that’s brought them success in Games 4 and 5, history is on their side.
Domination by the Numbers
Since the third period of Game 4, the Oilers have controlled nearly every facet of the series. According to Mike Kelly of SportLogiq, Edmonton has outshot Los Angeles 70–35 and outscored them 7–4 during that stretch. They’ve held an overwhelming edge in time on attack (16:20 vs. 11:39), inner slot shots (30 vs. 12), and expected goals (14.3 vs. 4.8). Those numbers paint the picture of a team in full control — and one that’s suffocating the Kings at even strength.
Discipline and Depth Will Decide It
A major focus for Edmonton in Game 6 will be discipline. The Kings have increasingly tried to bait the Oilers into scrappy, post-whistle altercations. The Kings have got away with some late penalties that weren’t called in Game 5, including a huge cross-check to Evander Kane. But as head coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized, his team needs to stay aggressive without falling into that trap. The Oilers must avoid retaliation penalties and keep the game at five-on-five, where they’ve thrived.
Knoblauch’s approach to rolling four lines has worked well. “We don’t have to worry about matchups — we can just roll our lines,” he said. That depth is critical, especially when the Kings’ top players have looked gassed late in games. Edmonton’s willingness to rotate defensemen and mix in different wingers with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at 5-on-5 has kept things fresh and unpredictable.
Kane’s Presence a Major Factor
Evander Kane’s physicality and leadership have been quietly crucial. Few probably thought he would impact the series as he followed a 10-month absence. Every game, he gets better and more impactful. He talked about feeling more comfortable as the series goes along. That’s key for the Oilers.
The rest of the roster “play a foot taller” when he’s in the lineup, and his gritty style has set the tone. He’s a motivator in the locker room and a nightmare for opponents in the corners.
Special Teams Remain a Weapon
The Oilers’ power play remains lethal against the Kings, boasting a 43.3% efficiency rate over the past four postseasons. If Edmonton gets a few opportunities tonight, they could put the game out of reach early. They can’t waste opportunities if given. The Oilers also have to keep the Kings from capitalizing on their power-play opportunities.
If the Oilers execute as they did in Game 5, they’ll likely punch their ticket to Round 2 — and send the Kings packing for a fourth straight year.
