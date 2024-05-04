Oilers’ Shutdown Hockey: A New Era of Defensive Dominance

Everyone knows about the offensive prowess of the Edmonton Oilers. That said, many overlook the defensive talent. Swiftly, the Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round for the third straight year. Over these three years, both teams have developed facets of their game, but none more than the Oilers defense. In the initial battles between these two teams, the biggest weakness was the blue line and goaltending of the Oilers. Flash forward three years, and the defensive side has come a long way.
Outside of the hit count, in a dominant show of talent, the Oilers controlled almost every aspect during Round 1. Most intriguing for many fans was the perfect penalty kill. Unfathomably, the Kings played a full 24 minutes on the man advantage and they failed to score once. This is not the first time the kill has been effective. During their 2022 series, the Oilers defended at a solid rate of 87.5%. That took a downturn in 2023 when it was successful 66.6% of the time. So, to see it jump 33.4% from 2023 to 2024 … that’s an unbelievable surge.
What is the Reason Behind the Defensive Surge for the Edmonton Oilers?
One reason for the dramatic surge of defensive dominance is the veteran and stoic presence of Mattias Ekholm. His veteran knowledge has led to the elevation of play from the entire defense. Most notably, Evan Bouchard went from a mistake-ridden and unsure defenseman to being in the Norris Trophy conversation. Ekholm has calmed the entire group of blue-liners.
Additionally, the hiring of Paul Coffey has completely transformed the defense. Coffey instills a sense of confidence in every player. As a result, each player finds themselves elevating their game and playing some of the best hockey of their careers.
Related: Mattias Ekholm’s Impact: A Defensive Force for the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have one from exclusively an offensive juggernaut to a more well-rounded roster. They’ve not had to sacrifice their offensive depth to do so. With a 20-goal scorer on every line, there is still plenty of firepower to go around. The Oilers are a team that can overwhelm the opposition in almost every aspect of the game, and that’s exactly what they did to the Kings. The next question is, can they keep this up with whoever their next opponent is?
