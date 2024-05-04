The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 1-0 with a goal in the late minutes of the third period on Friday. It was a largely uneventful game, with few offensive chances until the third period. That’s when the drama [kicked up as Pius Suter put one got past Juuse Saros and the Preds couldn’t score the equalizer, even with a late power play. Now, it will be the Canucks and Oilers in the second round.
The storyline going into the series will be the Oilers inability to beat the Canucks in the regular season and their desire to get retribution. For the Canucks, it will be about holding off Edmonton’s incredibly potent power play, all while having to decide which goaltender gets the net, assuming Casey DeSmith is able to go, or Thatcher Demko is healthy enough to make a return. Arturs Silovs game in for Vancouver late in the series and absolutely shut the door. Edmonton, however, has their own goaltender standing tall as Stuart Skinner has been excellent. Both goaltenders have a shutout in the first round.
The series may start on Tuesday, even though J.T. Miller said in a post-game interview that he heard the series might begin Sunday.
Who Has the Edge, the Canucks or the Oilers?
The Canucks finished first in the Pacific Division, but that doesn’t necessarily make them the favorites. They’re working with a third-string goalie, are well behind the Oilers in offense after the first round, and only one goal separates the two teams in terms of goals against (the Canucks did play one extra game).
Special teams heavily favors Edmonton. They were a perfect 12-for-12 on the penalty kill and their power play has clicked at a whopping 45% success rate. Meanwhile, the Canucks are only 15.4% on the power play and third in the playoffs at 90% on the penalty kill. One thing to keep in mind is that the Canucks penalty kill wasn’t great in the regular season. Their success rate will certainly drop against the Oilers and it will be key to stay out of the box.
Two Solid Offensive Teams
Despite the goals-for differential in the first round, the Canucks do have firepower. Brock Boeser was their most potent goal scorer and has four in the playoffs. J.T. Miller was dangerous and depth players like Dakota Joshua stepped up. Interestingly, stars like Elias Pettersson and Elias Lindholm were relatively quiet. If they can find their game, the Canucks have several weapons.
The Oilers do have an edge in elite talent and their best players have played outstanding hockey. Connor McDavid has 12 points in five games, Zach Hyman has seven goals and Leon Draisaitl has five goals and five assists in five games. All three have unreal numbers and the Oilers had 10 different goal scores in their series with the Kings.
