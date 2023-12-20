Oilers’ Decision to Bench Connor Brown Highlights Deal’s Flaws

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are finally running out of patience with Connor Brown. Signed to a one-year deal with a huge performance bonus after 10 games played, Brown has yet to score a goal this season and he’s struggling mightily on offense. While he was providing some use as a penalty killer, the Oilers got lit up by the New York Islanders on Tuesday, with Brown making a couple of key mistakes.
There is only so much waiting a team can do. Puck luck and hitting posts is an issue for the forward. But, so is the fact he’s still not capitalizing.
As the Oilers practiced on Wednesday in preparation for their back-to-back versus the Rangers and the Devils, Brown appeared positioned as an extra. Frank Seravalli writes, “…appears Connor Brown will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night against the Devils.”
Brown’s performance on the ice for the Oilers has been far from stellar, ranking 299th out of 300 forwards with a 20 percent goal share at 5v5 and a -0.9 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). That places him 341st out of 343 forwards with comparable ice time, according to @EvolvingHockey. Despite Brown’s struggles, the Oilers are will have to pay him a $3.225-million signing bonus next season.
The disappointment in Brown’s tenure with the Oilers is emphasized by his paltry offensive output, contributing only one assist in 23 games. Not only that, but the team has suffered a significant 12-3 goal deficit with him on the ice at 5v5. Despite initial excitement among Oilers fans about Brown’s signing, his performance has fallen well short of expectations.
The Brown Signing Has Been a Total Disaster For the Oilers So Far
Perhaps things change and he goes on a roll, but the decision to grant Brown a $3.225-million bonus for playing 10 games has left many questioning the wisdom behind the deal. Edmonton had the leverage int he signing and Holland absolutely dropped the ball with it. Oilers fans, initially intrigued by the deal, are now grappling with the reality that Brown’s contribution has not lived up to the expectations on paper.
The bonus, once seen as a potential investment in a 20-goal guy, has become an unfortunate cap burden. The signing is prompting criticism of the decision-making surrounding Brown’s contract. The hope is that a scratch gets him going and puts him on the right path. He needs to be productive over the remainder of the season and into the playoffs — assuming the Oilers get in.
