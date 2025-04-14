Oilers Confirm Quinn Hutson Signing, Debut Game Decided

The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed the signing of Quinn Hutson, who is on his way to join the main roster club and burn a year of his entry-level two-year deal. The only forward for the Hutson brothers, Quinn scored 23 goals and 27 assists in 37 games for Terrier Hockey this season, ranking second in all of NCAA points per game scoring.

Bob Stauffer described Hutson by saying, “Quinn is a skilled forward out of the powerhouse Boston University program. He has finishing and play-making ability.”

Hutson will reportedly make his debut for the Oilers tonight, but his arrival came with a couple of hiccups.

First, his flight to Edmonton was diverted because of a wildlife strike. Flight UA2325 had just departed Denver International Airport en route to Edmonton when it was forced to turn around “to address a possible wildlife strike,” United said. Jeff Marek tweeted that Hutson was on the plane but was OK. “An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported. Passengers deplaned using a jet bridge.”

Hutson did make it to Edmonton safely and was on the ice this morning taking reps with Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and John Klingberg. All still remain out of the lineup as the Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Nugent-Hopkins left the skate a bit early, suggesting he could be a game-time decision.

Hutson Will Not Play for the Oilers in the Playoffs

Second, Hutson will likely play a regular-season game for the Oilers but will not be part of their playoff plans.

Jason Gregor writes, “Look for Quinn Hutson to get into a game this season (he isn’t eligible for playoffs though) with the Oilers. I’d expect him to start in AHL next season. Smart player, who continues to improve and gives the Oilers a younger forward prospect (23).”

