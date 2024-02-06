Oilers Can Extend Multiple Streaks Against Defending Champs

The Edmonton Oilers are poised to make history tonight as they aim to match the NHL’s longest win streak, currently held by the Pittsburgh Penguins at 17 victories. Despite their immediate goal being another two points and their ultimate goal being a Stanley Cup win, the Oilers find themselves on the brink of tying this impressive record. However, their path to history is obstructed by the reigning champions, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.

The Oilers are set to extend multiple streaks if they can earn a win Tuesday night. They can extend their winning streak to 17 games, extend their road-winning streak to 10 games (already a franchise record at nine), and extend their streak to 15 games where they allow two goals or less. So too, goaltender Stuart Skinner is just two wins away from tying an NHL record for 15-straight wins. He can get his 13th tonight.

More on the Line vs Golden Knights for Oilers Than Just Streaks

Beyond the pursuit of the win streak, the Oilers are engaged in a tight race for second place in the Pacific Division. The dynamics have shifted since December, with the Vegas Golden Knights initially holding a 15-point lead. Presently, the Oilers are only five points behind, with the added advantage of five games in hand.

Oilers Golden Knights Stuart Skinner

The battle for home ice advantage in the Pacific has intensified, making this game a must-watch. If Edmonton can take the two points here, that would be massive. Not only would they stay red hot, but they’d be making up considerable ground in the standings.

Keys to Victory for the Oilers

Head coach Kris Knoblauch’s recent decision to pair superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line has paid dividends, resulting in two victories and a combined 13 points. The offensive jolt was much-needed, as evidenced by McDavid’s seven points in the past two games compared to his previous eight. But, he’s splitting them up again out of the All-Star break.

This will be Corey Perry’s second game with the team. He had one before the break and will be on the third line with Ryan McMcLeod and the recently recalled Dylan Holloway. Perry looked solid, it will be intriguing to see if that line can get on the board.

Remarkably, the Oilers’ defensive transformation is evident, allowing a mere 18 goals in their last 14 games and outscoring opponents 51-18 during this span. This drastic shift underscores the team’s newfound defensive prowess.

As the Oilers face the challenge of beating the reigning champions, the tight divisional race and quest for new records make this a fascinating contest.

Next: McDavid Has Warning for NHL Teams Coming Out of All-Star Week