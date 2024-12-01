The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without their star forward, Nikita Kucherov, for tonight’s game, as confirmed by Elliotte Friedman just minutes ahead of the game. Kucherov wasn’t on the ice for the pre-game skate, but prior to the game, there hadn’t been any news that the star forward wasn’t going to play.
The team has designated Kucherov’s status as day-to-day following an apparent injury sustained in last night’s matchup against the Nashville Predators.
Nikita Kucherov is out of the lineup for @TBLightning tonight, per @FriedgeHNIC. pic.twitter.com/FsoBE8V3Rd— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2024
Kucherov left the ice late in the first period after appearing to tweak something and did not return for the second period. He was avoiding a collision and jumped, landing awkwardly. It didn’t look like much, but it was clear it bothered Kucherov and he immediately skated off the ice.
However, he showed his resilience by making a third-period comeback, contributing an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime. Despite his efforts, it seems the team has decided to take a cautious approach with their leading scorer.
Tampa Bay Hoping the Kucherov Injury Is Short-Term
This marks a significant loss for Tampa Bay, as Kucherov has been instrumental in their offensive success this season. While the full extent of his injury remains unclear, the hope is for a quick recovery.
The Lightning will now have to adjust their lineup and lean on other key players to step up in Kucherov’s absence. With a challenging schedule ahead, his health will be crucial to Tampa Bay’s aspirations of maintaining momentum in a highly competitive Atlantic Division.
Next: Wild Land David Jiricek in Big Trade with Blue Jackets
More News
-
NHL News/ 18 minutes ago
Maple Leafs Give Injury Update: Jake McCabe Takes Puck to Head
The Toronto Maple Leafs offered an update on the injury to Jake McCabe after...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Nikita Kucherov Out of Lightning Lineup With Day-to-Day Injury
It came as a bit of a surprise when Nikita Kucherov wasn't on the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 hours ago
Yes or No: Analyst Tables Huge Maple Leafs and Avalanche Trade
One NHL analyst suggested a polarizing trade that would see Mitch Marner moved for...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Sly Timing: Canadiens Waive Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for AHL Loan
The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on waivers with the intention of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 8 hours ago
Frustrated Trouba Fights Amid Rangers Coaching & Trade Rumors
Jacob Trouba got into a fight with Josh Anderson as the Rangers captain looked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Too Reliant on Rants?: Draisaitl Cops to Heated Talk with Team
Leon Draisaitl admitted that he had to make things uncomfortable in the Oilers locker...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Takeaways from the Oilers’ 4-3 OT Win Over Utah Hockey Club
The Edmonton Oilers looked sloppy early in a game against Utah, but they stormed...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, Flames, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Will Sabres trade key players, can the Flyers find the...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
A frustrated Steven Stamkos called out his Nashville Predators teammates for their lack of...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep John Tavares, one insider says they...