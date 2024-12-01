Maple Leafs Give Injury Update: Jake McCabe Takes Puck to Head

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe’s milestone 600th NHL game took an unfortunate turn Saturday night during the team’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. McCabe was forced to leave the game after being struck by a puck in the neck and head area.
Jake McCabe will not return to tonight's game, per @LeafsPR https://t.co/boat4lkpp3— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2024
The incident occurred during play when McCabe was hit by a deflected puck, causing him to drop to the ice. Trainers immediately attended to him as he appeared to hold the side of his face. McCabe managed to get up under his own power and skated off to the dressing room for further evaluation.
It was revealed by several sources that McCabe was not on the bench to start the third period. Not long after, the Maple Leafs PR department tweeted that McCabe would not return.
D Jake McCabe (upper body) will NOT return. 🚨❌— Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) December 1, 2024
— @LeafsPR #leafsforever
While the extent of his injury is not yet known, seeing him leave on his own was a positive sign for both the team and fans.
A Big Loss for the Maple Leafs If McCabe’s Injury Is Serious
McCabe has been a reliable presence on the Maple Leafs’ blue line since joining the team, and any absence would be a significant loss for Toronto’s defensive corps. He recently signed a new extension with the team, one that showed the organization has faith that he’s a big part of their next few seasons.
This game marked a notable career achievement for McCabe. Unfortunately, the celebratory moment was overshadowed by the injury scare.
Other than to say he wouldn’t return to the game, the Maple Leafs have yet to provide an update on McCabe’s condition. His health will undoubtedly be a priority over the next 24-48 hours.
