Florida Panthers
Aaron Ekblad Suspended 20 Games for Violating NHL Substance Policy
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He claimed the news came as a shock and that he wasn’t careful enough to check that what he was taking to recover from an injury was permitted by medical personnel. He apologized for letting his teammates and the fans down.
The suspension will sideline the veteran blueliner as the Panthers push toward the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The NHL released the following statement:
“Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.
The National Hockey League will have no further comment on this matter.”
While the exact details of the violation remain undisclosed, the NHL maintains a strict stance on performance-enhancing drugs.
Panthers Will Be Hit Hard by The Absence
Ekblad’s absence is a significant blow to the Panthers, who are among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. His suspension means he won’t return until late in the regular season, but should be back in time for the playoffs. Florida is going to get in, so while this news is bad, it could have been much worse.
The Panthers will have to call upon the defensive depth to help make sure the cut isn’t too deep. Ekblad says he accepts responsibility for his mistake and can’t wait to get back with the rest of his team.
