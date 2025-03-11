Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first player from the 2013 NHL Draft class to record 1000 career points. Selected first overall in 2013, MacKinnon continues to prove he’s got another level in his already tremendous NHL career, achieving the mark in just 856 games.

MacKinnon’s scoring pace and dominance have been a driving force behind Colorado’s success this season. He was the first player of the campaign to reach 100 points. Luke Johns points out that MacKinnon joins Mario Lemieux (1991-92) and Phil Esposito (1973-74) as the only NHL players ever to register his 900th career point and 1,000th career point in the same season.

The bench cleared as the Avalanche celebrated his achievement. Amazingly, it was the second time in the game, as the first goal he got this 1000th point on was called back.

MacKinnon’s 1000 Points Represents an Incredible Career

His milestone places him among the NHL’s all-time greats. This is three consecutive 100+ point seasons, he’s won the Hart, Calder, and Lady Byng trophies, along with the Stanley Cup.

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche reaches 1000 points in his NHL career

His closest draft class competitor, Aleksander Barkov, sits at 771 points, emphasizing just how big of a gap there is between the two top picks and the rest of his draft class.

