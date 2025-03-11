Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone
Nathan MacKinnon reached 1000 points in his NHL career on Monday night, a milestone in an incredible career that has a long way to go.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first player from the 2013 NHL Draft class to record 1000 career points. Selected first overall in 2013, MacKinnon continues to prove he’s got another level in his already tremendous NHL career, achieving the mark in just 856 games.
MacKinnon’s scoring pace and dominance have been a driving force behind Colorado’s success this season. He was the first player of the campaign to reach 100 points. Luke Johns points out that MacKinnon joins Mario Lemieux (1991-92) and Phil Esposito (1973-74) as the only NHL players ever to register his 900th career point and 1,000th career point in the same season.
The bench cleared as the Avalanche celebrated his achievement. Amazingly, it was the second time in the game, as the first goal he got this 1000th point on was called back.
MacKinnon’s 1000 Points Represents an Incredible Career
His milestone places him among the NHL’s all-time greats. This is three consecutive 100+ point seasons, he’s won the Hart, Calder, and Lady Byng trophies, along with the Stanley Cup.
His closest draft class competitor, Aleksander Barkov, sits at 771 points, emphasizing just how big of a gap there is between the two top picks and the rest of his draft class.
Next: Aaron Ekblad Suspended 20 Games for Violating NHL Substance Policy
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 22 seconds ago
Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone
Nathan MacKinnon reached 1000 points in his NHL career on Monday night, a milestone...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 50 minutes ago
Missed Opportunities: Takeaways as Oilers Lose to 3-2 to Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers lose an important game to the Buffalo Sabres in a contest...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 9 hours ago
Rantanen to Brind’Amour: “4 Teams I’ll Play For, You’re Not One of Them”
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed Mikko Rantanen told him there were four teams...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Have Oilers Finally Found a Parnter for Darnell Nurse on Defense?
The Edmonton Oilers added Jake Walman at the trade deadline and Darnell Nurse may...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
Marchand Talks Bruins Exit, Joining Panthers and Contract News
Amid contract news, Brad Marchand spoke to the Florida Panthers media and details his...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 9: Fallout from Maple Leafs and Oilers chasing Rantanen,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Growing Theory: Oilers Could Make a Run at Marner in Offseason
Could the Edmonton Oilers make a run at Mitch Marner this summer after their...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Leaked Marner Fiasco to Force His Hand, Prepare Fans
The Toronto Maple Leafs likely leaked the Mitch Marner trade deadline drama in an...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Boeser Disrespected by GM: Canucks Contract Negotiation Tactic?
Patrik Allvin railroaded Brock Boeser in a post-deadline media conference in a move some...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Walman, Jones and Oilers New Attitude in 5-4 Win Over Stars
The Edmonton Oilers have increased their physicality, in large part because of the additions...