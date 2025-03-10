Boston Bruins
Marchand Talks Bruins Exit, Joining Panthers and Contract News
Amid contract news, Brad Marchand spoke to the Florida Panthers media and details his exit from the Bruins, why he chose the Panthers.
According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal the Florida Panthers made to acquire Brad Marchand is looking better and better by the day. Not only did Marchand join the team on their current road trip, but it’s become public knowledge that the Panthers got a sweet deal on Marchand’s contract too.
“Little tidbit on Brad Marchand’s contract, which was front-loaded when signed back in 2016: while the AAV is $6.125M, his actual cash this season was $4M, and $3M of that was paid already in a signing bonus. Which left $1M in salary this year. With 50% retention by Bruins, my math isn’t great, but I think the Panthers, in reality, are paying Marchand about $125k for the rest of the season in real money.”
That the Panthers were able to trade for Marchand by only giving up a conditional second-round pick, was already big news. That they’re only paying $125K to have him down the stretch run is an even bigger win.
Marchand Spoke About His Exit From Bruins
“It was very disappointing things didn’t get done. I love the organization and wanted to stay there, but I know business is business,” said Marchand on Monday when speaking with Panthers media. He added, “I am grateful beyond words for everything the organization has done for me.”
It was said that Marchand did all he could to make it work with the Bruins. He asked for a face-to-face meeting prior to being traded, one in which he said he would work with the team on the terms of an extension. The Bruins weren’t interested in bridging the cap on money.
Marchand noted, “When the trade happened, as I said, I was disappointed, and I was sad, but I’m still extremely grateful that I get to come to an incredible place, an incredible team, a very, very, very competitive team… I feel rejuvenated coming here.”
The Panthers play the Bruins on Tuesday night. Marchand remains week-to-week on his injury recovery but will travel with the Panthers to Boston today.
