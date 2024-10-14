Columnist Josh Wegman of The Score recently highlighted five potential landing spots for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren, who has been a healthy scratch in the team’s first three games. He’s not the only columnist coming up with trade speculation as insiders and analysts are trying to make the pieces make sense.

Despite his talent, Liljegren, 25, may be looking for a change of scenery, with sources like The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reporting that while he hasn’t made a formal trade request, he would welcome an opportunity to play full-time elsewhere.

Liljegren is in the first year of a two-year, $6 million contract, and Toronto GM Brad Treliving has been hesitant to move him, valuing the team’s blue-line depth. However, if the right deal comes along, a move could be possible.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren could be on the move and there is plenty of trade speculation these days

Wegman speculates that teams like the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, and Los Angeles Kings could be in the mix for Liljegren’s services.

Dallas, with $2.4 million in cap space, could afford Liljegren and is looking for a puck-moving defenseman to complement Nils Lundkvist. The Oilers, on the other hand, have limited cap flexibility but are in desperate need of a reliable partner for Darnell Nurse.

The Penguins present a more familiar option for Liljegren, as Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas drafted him during his tenure with the Leafs. While the right side of their defense is already crowded, Liljegren could still be a valuable addition. The Panthers and Kings also have potential needs, with both teams dealing with injuries on defense, including Drew Doughty in Los Angeles.

What Other Teams Might Make Sense for a Liljegren Trade?

These aren’t the only options as Adam Proteau of The Hockey News lists teams like the Anaheim Duck, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers as options. In the cases of these teams, adding Liljegren might be less about the immediate need and more about investment and potential flipping of an asset as each undergoes their rebuild or retool. Only St. Louis might be looking to add Liljegren to contend.

Liljegren’s situation remains fluid, and while he may make his season debut soon, trade talks could intensify if Toronto continues to struggle with roster decisions.

