In a surprising but perhaps inevitable move, the Detroit Red Wings placed goaltender Ville Husso on waivers to loan him to their AHL affiliate. Two years ago, the Red Wings acquired Husso from the St. Louis Blues, believing he would stabilize their goaltending. With a hefty $4.75 million AAV contract hanging in the balance, Husso is being pushed to the American Hockey League (AHL). This move raises questions about the Red Wings’ recent signings and overall strategy.

Max Bultman of The Athletic writes, “It’s about the roster spot more than the cap. They are at 23/23 and none of the injuries are IR eligible.” He adds, “Red Wings need a roster spot with Fischer and Petry hurt but not going on IR. Husso and his $4.75M salary should clear and allow them to bring up a forward for tomorrow. Lalonde indicated it will be a veteran.”

Still, there are questions about Husso’s play and how strong a fit he is on this Red Wings team.

Husso’s Decline After Promising Start

When Detroit traded for Husso in July 2022, expectations were high. The team hoped he would become their long-term solution on the net, but Husso’s inconsistency became a problem for the organization two seasons later. His recent performance, where he allowed four goals on 14 shots before being pulled for Cam Talbot, underscores a broader issue. He hasn’t lived up to his contract.

Ville Husso Detroit Red wings placed on waivers

Husso’s three-year, $14.25 million deal looked promising then, but it has quickly become a financial burden for the Red Wings. Despite a .940 save percentage in pre-season games, his regular-season struggles continue to overshadow any brief spots of success. With Detroit opting for a different direction, Husso’s future with the team looks uncertain.

Talbot and Lyon Will Take Over the Red Wings Crease

The decision to waive Husso follows Detroit’s signing of the well-traveled veteran goalie Cam Talbot to a two-year, $5 million contract this past summer. Talbot has quickly emerged as the Red Wings’ top choice in net, posting a .964 save percentage through two games and solidifying his role as the starter. Meanwhile, Alex Lyon, who recently took over the backup role, is coming off a solid season with 21 wins and a .904 save percentage.

The combination of Talbot and Lyon leaves little room for Husso. He’s become the odd man out. Although the Red Wings initially planned to carry three goalies, Husso’s shaky start accelerated his demotion. Now, Detroit’s goaltending hierarchy is straightforward. Talbot will start, with Lyon backing him up.

Husso’s Contract and Detroit’s Cap Space Issues

Husso’s contract remains problematic for the Red Wings, whose cap situation has become increasingly complex. His $4.75 million cap hit is tied for the eighth-highest on the team, a hefty price for a goalie who might not even see NHL ice again this season. If Husso clears waivers and is sent to the AHL, it could give Detroit some temporary cap relief. Still, it’s not a long-term fix. It doesn’t erase the implications of a contract that hasn’t panned out.

Red Wings, in need of roster room, waive goaltender Ville Husso https://t.co/euYedZsEh2 pic.twitter.com/zvQBdJpl9A — The Morning Sun (@MPMorningSun) October 14, 2024

This is just one of several questionable signings the Red Wings have made in recent years. General Manager Steve Yzerman has tried to rebuild the team by adding key pieces, but goaltending remains a glaring area of inconsistency. The move to send Husso down signifies that Detroit’s rebuild isn’t progressing as planned.

Red Wings’ Goaltending Strategy Is a Concern

Husso’s situation is emblematic of a more significant issue within the Red Wings’ approach to goaltending. Over the past few seasons, the team has made several high-profile signings that have yet to pay off. Husso’s deal and former goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic reflect a trend of short-term fixes that haven’t addressed the long-term goaltending stability the team needs.

As Detroit rebuilds, the front office (Steve Yzerman) must rethink its approach to signing and developing goaltenders. While Husso’s waiver placement provides temporary relief, it doesn’t change the fact that the Red Wings are still searching for their true No. 1 goaltender. Talbot and Lyon will now handle the duties, but the future remains uncertain.

What’s Next for Husso and the Red Wings?

Husso’s time in Detroit may be nearing an end. However, his journey is a cautionary tale for the Red Wings’ ongoing rebuild. While the team has made strides in other areas, goaltending remains a sore spot. Waiving Husso signifies yet another misstep in an attempt to shore up the position, and unless the Red Wings can find a more reliable solution, their rebuild may stall.

Related: Caufield Reflects Positively on Opening Week and Hutson’s Skillset