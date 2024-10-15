The Edmonton Oilers entered the season as a popular Stanley Cup contender. However, the team has stumbled out of the gate, and that slow start has raised questions about just how good they might be. Despite the high expectations and being led by two great players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have appeared sluggish in their first three games.

In the video below, Elliotte Friedman, a respected hockey insider, recently joined The Fan Hockey Show to share his thoughts on the team’s struggles. The question he engaged was what’s been missing from the Oilers’ performance on the ice.

The Factors Contributing to the Oilers’ Slow Start

Let’s examine the key points discussed by Friedman and others to understand the factors contributing to Edmonton’s underwhelming start.

1. Slower and Less Aggressive Play

One of the most noticeable issues with the Oilers has been their lack of speed and aggression. They are not the same team they were at the end of last season. During Sunday night’s broadcast, Bob Stauffer and Friedman pointed out how much quicker Calgary looked than Edmonton. The Oilers seemed less dangerous on the rush, which is especially concerning given their past dominance in transition play.

Friedman highlighted the departures of two young, speedy players – Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod -from the lineup. Both brought speed and pressure to the forecheck. Without these players, the Oilers miss that extra edge that helped them apply pressure and create scoring opportunities. Friedman didn’t see this as a massive problem that couldn’t be fixed. However, it’s a noticeable change in their dynamic. It has made them slower and less aggressive so far.

2. Defensive Struggles

Beyond speed, another significant concern for the Oilers has been their defensive play. Even with offensive weapons like McDavid and Draisaitl, the team has struggled to maintain control of the puck in its own zone. Opponents have been able to exploit their defense on the rush. And there have been times when Edmonton’s defense seems disjointed, struggling to figure out its positioning.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Oilers haven’t been productive, which explains the team’s slow start.

During his discussion, Friedman emphasized that McDavid and Draisaitl are “nuclear weapons” that can change the game any time they hit the ice. Still, the Oilers need to tighten up defensively if they want to consistently win games. The team’s defense hasn’t been able to support their offense, making them more vulnerable against faster, more structured teams.

3. Changes in the Oilers’ Lineup and Chemistry

Part of Edmonton’s struggle might be due to lineup changes and the lack of chemistry between new and returning players. Although the Oilers boast a talented roster, adjustments to their lines haven’t fully clicked. Players are still getting accustomed to each other’s tendencies. As a result, the team’s overall system is being tweaked under head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Friedman also noted that the Oilers might need time to integrate players effectively into the team’s systems. They could continue to face growing pains until they find their rhythm and make those connections.

4. What’s Missing from the Oilers’ Play?

Although the Oilers have the firepower to dominate, Friedman believed their game lacked the fluidity and confidence he’d seen last season. Key players haven’t been able to impose their style of play as usual. Edmonton’s power play, while still dangerous, hasn’t been the game-breaking force it was last season. Additionally, there’s a lack of consistency in their play, from defensive stability to offensive execution.

The Oilers have been outpaced by their opponents, and their lack of speed and defensive communication have made them vulnerable. As Friedman mentioned in the interview, the Oilers are still searching for a balance between speed and structure, which could explain why they struggle to dominate games despite their elite talent.

Should the Oilers Panic After Another Slow Start?

It’s still early in the season, and no one is hitting the panic button yet. However, the Oilers must address these issues quickly to get back on track. Their stars will eventually find their form; and, once they do, Edmonton could return to being a force to be reckoned with.

As the team heads into their next set of games, tightening up defensively, regaining speed and pressure in their play, and building chemistry among their lines will be crucial. The Oilers will also have to rely on coach Knoblauch to make the adjustments that bring a sense of urgency to their game.

The Oilers are next set to face a tough stretch of games, and they’ll need to solve these problems fast to avoid falling further behind in the standings. Can they bounce back? Time will tell.

Related: Four Key People Who Can Help Oilers Overcome Early Slump