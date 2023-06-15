New Jersey Devils Sign Jesper Bratt to 8-Year Contract Extension

In a move that solidifies their commitment to forward Jesper Bratt, the New Jersey Devils have reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension. The news was first reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and has been confirmed by multiple sources. According to Kevin Weekes, the average annual value (AAV) of the contract is expected to be similar to that of Kevin Fiala.
Renowned hockey insider Elliotte Friedman provided further details, stating that the extension is believed to be worth $63 million over the course of eight years, translating to an AAV of $7.875 million. Pierre LeBrun of TSN echoed the same information, confirming that the Devils and pending restricted free agent Jesper Bratt have agreed on the long-term deal.
Bratt, a speedy and highly skilled offensive winger, possesses a unique combination of playmaking ability, dynamic rushes, and an accurate shot. At 24 years old, he is currently in his prime and has demonstrated his capability as a legitimate first-line winger. The outcome of this contract extension will undoubtedly pique the interest of hockey fans and analysts alike.
Coming off a career season with the Devils, Bratt recorded an impressive 32 goals and 73 points in 82 games. Additionally, he contributed one goal and six points in 12 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.
Bratt’s new contract follows his previous one-year deal worth $5.45 million, which he signed with the Devils in August 2022. Since being drafted 162nd overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bratt has spent his entire six-season career with the organization, accumulating 102 goals and 276 points in 389 games.
Furthermore, Bratt represented Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, where he notched two assists in six games, aiding his team to a sixth-place finish.
The New Jersey Devils have secured an integral piece of their roster for the long term with this contract extension, signaling their confidence in Bratt’s abilities and his significance to the team’s future success.
Next: Noah Hanifin Trade Talk Continues Out of Calgary
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Oliver Bonk
What makes Oliver Bonk a potential first-round draft choice? What makes him a solid...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Fine With Losing Steve Staios Amidst Senators Rumors
Ken Holland is unconcerned about the prospect of losing Steve Staios to the Ottawa...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs choosing to hire Shane Doan is a smart way to...
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season
Pierre-Luc Dubois has officially requested a trade out of Winnipeg and will not re-sign...
-
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 2 weeks ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...