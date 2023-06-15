New Jersey Devils Sign Jesper Bratt to 8-Year Contract Extension

In a move that solidifies their commitment to forward Jesper Bratt, the New Jersey Devils have reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension. The news was first reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and has been confirmed by multiple sources. According to Kevin Weekes, the average annual value (AAV) of the contract is expected to be similar to that of Kevin Fiala.

Per multiple sources, #NJDevils and Jesper Bratt are closing in on an 8-year extension at an AAV of $7.875 million. Total is $63 million. pic.twitter.com/SCb1kA3d9L — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 15, 2023

Renowned hockey insider Elliotte Friedman provided further details, stating that the extension is believed to be worth $63 million over the course of eight years, translating to an AAV of $7.875 million. Pierre LeBrun of TSN echoed the same information, confirming that the Devils and pending restricted free agent Jesper Bratt have agreed on the long-term deal.

Bratt, a speedy and highly skilled offensive winger, possesses a unique combination of playmaking ability, dynamic rushes, and an accurate shot. At 24 years old, he is currently in his prime and has demonstrated his capability as a legitimate first-line winger. The outcome of this contract extension will undoubtedly pique the interest of hockey fans and analysts alike.

Coming off a career season with the Devils, Bratt recorded an impressive 32 goals and 73 points in 82 games. Additionally, he contributed one goal and six points in 12 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Bratt’s new contract follows his previous one-year deal worth $5.45 million, which he signed with the Devils in August 2022. Since being drafted 162nd overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bratt has spent his entire six-season career with the organization, accumulating 102 goals and 276 points in 389 games.

Furthermore, Bratt represented Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, where he notched two assists in six games, aiding his team to a sixth-place finish.

The New Jersey Devils have secured an integral piece of their roster for the long term with this contract extension, signaling their confidence in Bratt’s abilities and his significance to the team’s future success.

