Noah Hanifin Trade Talk Continues Out of Calgary

Speculation is swirling around Noah Hanifin, a talented, gifted now-veteran blueliner from the Calgary Flames organization. As the team’s standout defenseman on the left side, Hanifin has caught the attention of other teams as a potential trade prospect this offseason.

There is a possibility that Calgary could receive a significant return for him in a trade, leading Flames’ General Manager Craig Conroy to explore his options. Notably, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman predicts that Hanifin’s name will be frequently mentioned during the upcoming offseason. With one year remaining on his current contract, teams have already begun inquiring about him.

Friedman shared his insights on the 32 Thoughts podcast, stating, “I’ve heard there is going to be a lot of interest in him, and I believe they can strike a favorable deal.” Co-host Jeff Marek chimed in, alluding to the potential hoarding of three major defensemen from the 2015 Draft, including Ivan Provorov and Zach Werenski, if Mike Babcock, the coach, acquires Hanifin. While a fun thought, Columbus also acquired Damon Severson, so it’s not likely Hanifin is in the cards.

At 26 years old, Hanifin is an excellent second-pairing defenseman, highly regarded for his skills on the ice. However, it’s worth noting that he will become an unrestricted free agent next year. Currently earning an average annual value of $4.95 million, Hanifin’s contract situation adds intrigue to his availability next July.

Friedman further discussed the situation during an interview on Sportsnet 960’s Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg, emphasizing the Flames’ careful evaluation of their roster. While the Flames have not confirmed any trade talks, there is a prevailing notion that Hanifin could be on the market. Consequently, teams seeking defensive reinforcements are beginning to contemplate their approach. He noted, “So I think there’s some teams out there looking for defense who are beginning to think ‘okay, what are we going to have to do to do this?’”

In addition to Hanifin, other notable names from the Calgary Flames to monitor include forwards Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Tyler Toffoli, as they are also eligible to become unrestricted free agents next summer.

