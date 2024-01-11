Mutual Interest Between Maple Leafs and Corey Perry [Report]

The Maple Leafs and free-agent forward Corey Perry have “mutual interest,” according to TSN1050’s Carlo Colaiacovo. Colaiacovo made these comments on TSN 1050’s First Up and then tweeted a follow up that there is mutual interest between the team and the veteran forward, who was reportedly “cleared” to return to the NHL this week.
Perry, who has historically been a formidable opponent for the Maple Leafs, became a free agent earlier this year following his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks. This exit, reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, was allegedly linked to an “alcohol-fueled incident.”
On Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had cleared Perry for a return to the league. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun clarified that it was less about needing to be cleared because he wasn’t suspended or removed by the league, but more Perry seeking permission to restart the process of coming back.
Perry Wanted to Gauge the Temperature of the NHL Before Signing Anywhere
Earlier this season, Perry, in response to his release by the Blackhawks expressed remorse and commitment to addressing his struggles with alcohol. He stated, “I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again.”
Frank Seravalli, speaking on the Leafs Morning Take, highlighted Perry’s ties to London and suggested that his proximity could make the Maple Leafs an attractive option. However, questions linger about the team’s willingness to sign him, given the unanswered concerns surrounding Perry’s departure from the Blackhawks and potential cap space issues.
The possibility of adding Perry to the Maple Leafs roster raises intriguing questions about the organization’s approach to their playoff aspirations. Known under their past GM for bringing in veterans on inexpensive contracts, this would be Brad Treliving’s first jump into the same pool with the Leafs. Perry is still a productive player, so it might be a worthwhile gamble.
