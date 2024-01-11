John Tortorella Snaps On Reporter Over Kevin Hayes Comments

In a fiery response to recent reports, John Tortorella, renowned for his no-nonsense approach, unleashed a verbal tirade against a reporter who commented that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier’s departure from Philadelphia. Despite having documented issues with Hayes during the forward’s time with the Flyers, the seasoned coach vehemently defended his former player, dismissing the claims as baseless.

John Tortorella GOES OFF on the reports that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier's trade ???? pic.twitter.com/79pMpiwrU4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 11, 2024

Tortorella, known for his candid and unfiltered style, didn’t mince words during the exchange. He questioned the credibility of the reporter, asking, “Is the guy here that caused Kevin Hayes a problem?” The coach vehemently rejected the notion that Hayes, a respected player, would engage in such behavior, dismissing it as “bulls**t.” Sarcastically, he even inquired about the source, asking, “Is that the podcast? Is that the silly podcast you do?”

He noted that reporters like him throw that kind of rumor out there and it sticks with a player. Suggesting, the reporter in question, Anthony SanFilippo, didn’t care about how this might affect an innocent person who wouldn’t have done that. In response, SanFilippo posted on Twitter, “Well, Torts just lit me up in his press conference about Kevin Hayes. Completely unprompted. That ought to be a joy for everyone for the next couple days.” His post was flooded with comments from fans suggesting he didn’t know what unprompted meant.

Well, Torts just lit me up in his press conference about Kevin Hayes. Completely unprompted. That ought to be a joy for everyone for the next couple days. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) January 11, 2024

Fans React To Tortorella Defending Hayes and Verbal Lashing on Reporter

Fans took to social media to share their perspectives on Tortorella’s outspoken demeanor. One supporter acknowledged Tortorella’s unique coaching style, noting, “Tortorella is such a 1 of 1. I wouldn’t wanna play for him cause I’m not gonna block shots or play too physical if I’m a millionaire with sick reservations for dinner, but other than that such a nail gun who says it how it is.”

John Tortorella, renowned for his no-nonsense approach, unleashed a verbal tirade against a reporter who suggested that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier’s departure from Philadelphia

Others highlighted the human aspect of professional athletes, emphasizing that amidst the intensity of the sport, players are, above all, human beings. One comment reflected, “It is amazing how often people forget these players are human beings.”

Tortorella’s passionate defense of Kevin Hayes not only showcased his unwavering loyalty to his players (past and present) but he gained a few supporters where he might not have had them before.

Next: Cutter Gauthier Breaks Silence on Flyers Trade, Squashes Ugly Rumor