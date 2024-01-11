Maple Leafs Avoid Serious Injury to Matthew Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs Matthew Knies appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 21-year-old winger, who left yesterday’s practice early after suffering a lower-body injury, participated in the team’s optional skate today, suggesting that the damage might not be as severe as initially feared. Considering how bad things looked yesterday, this is great news for the team.
During yesterday’s practice, Knies had to be helped off the ice by his teammates and was visibly unable to put any weight on his leg. The concerning scene raised immediate worries about the young forward’s well-being.
The potential setback couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time for Knies, who has been enjoying a prominent role on the ice. Playing alongside superstar center Auston Matthews and star winger Mitch Marner on the first line, Knies recently broke a five-game pointless streak with an assist in the Maple Leafs’ last game against the San Jose Sharks. In 36 games on the year, he currently has eight goals, 15 points, and a plus-6 rating.
Maple Leafs Fans Can Breathe Thanks to Knies Injury Update
Maple Leafs enthusiasts will likely breathe a collective sigh of relief if Knies indeed takes to the ice tonight against the New York Islanders. Knies says he’s good to play tonight. Even if the Leafs held him out as a precautionary measure, that it’s not something serious is good news.
Next: Tavares Excited About Samsonov’s Return to Maple Leafs Roster
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 13 hours ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team
According to reports on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has met with Corey Perry...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture Address Trade Rumors
Both Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture addressed possible trade rumors surrounding their current standing...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Oilers Keeping an Eye on Blue Jackets’ Right-Shot D-Man
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about the availability of Blue...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report]
According to report by Frank Seravalli, the Anaheim Ducks might be open to another...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kevin Hayes Receives Death Threats Over Cutter Gauthier Rumors
Kevin Hayes is responding to accusations of influencing Cutter Gauthier and has noted he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers to Be “Aggressive Buyers” at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are going to be aggressive buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
Pingback: Maple Leafs Avoid Serious Injury to Matthew Knies Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey