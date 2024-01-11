Maple Leafs Avoid Serious Injury to Matthew Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs Matthew Knies appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 21-year-old winger, who left yesterday’s practice early after suffering a lower-body injury, participated in the team’s optional skate today, suggesting that the damage might not be as severe as initially feared. Considering how bad things looked yesterday, this is great news for the team.

Matthew Knies on the ice for Leafs optional skate



Remarkable considering how he left yesterday’s practice @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/TyL6XZGXTw — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 11, 2024

During yesterday’s practice, Knies had to be helped off the ice by his teammates and was visibly unable to put any weight on his leg. The concerning scene raised immediate worries about the young forward’s well-being.

The potential setback couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time for Knies, who has been enjoying a prominent role on the ice. Playing alongside superstar center Auston Matthews and star winger Mitch Marner on the first line, Knies recently broke a five-game pointless streak with an assist in the Maple Leafs’ last game against the San Jose Sharks. In 36 games on the year, he currently has eight goals, 15 points, and a plus-6 rating.

Maple Leafs enthusiasts will likely breathe a collective sigh of relief if Knies indeed takes to the ice tonight against the New York Islanders. Knies says he’s good to play tonight. Even if the Leafs held him out as a precautionary measure, that it’s not something serious is good news.

