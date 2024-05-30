Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly among the early contenders in the race to acquire dynamic Czech winger Martin Necas from the Carolina Hurricanes. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Canadiens have shown significant interest in Necas, who is believed to have requested a trade from the Hurricanes more than once. Family influence is said to be a factor in his desire to leave Carolina, while the Canadiens have a real desire to take the next step in their plan to contend as an NHL playoff team.
Dreger’s comments on the Ray and Dregs podcast suggest a lot of activity surrounding Necas, indicating that several teams are in the mix, including the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Philadelphia Flyers. However, the Canadiens seem particularly eager to add the 25-year-old to their roster. He clarified that it was him alone that was linking Montreal to Necas, but he sees the fit.
Necas Has a Ton of Potential
Necas has been an offensive, but sometimes inconsistent threat for the Hurricanes, combining speed, skill, and hockey intelligence to make a significant impact. Despite his individual success, sources indicate that Necas feels his development is being hindered in Carolina and is seeking new opportunities. This has opened the door for the Canadiens, who are actively looking to boost their lineup with high-end talent.
The Canadiens have been known to make trades for other teams’ “cast-offs” in the past, picking up a players like Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks and Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames.
For the Canadiens, acquiring Necas could mean parting with some of their future prospects, a decision that will require careful consideration of Necas’s potential impact. Ray Ferraro highlighted the need for a clear plan for Necas, questioning how a new team would help him achieve more consistency. With his scoring ability and shooting prowess, Necas has the potential to be a 70-plus point player. The Canadiens might view him as a perfect fit alongside stars like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, potentially transforming their offense.
What Would It Take to Bring Necas to Montreal?
The big question remains: what are the Canadiens willing to offer, and is Necas the piece that can elevate Montreal to playoff contention? As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the Canadiens to see if they can secure this promising talent and how they will integrate him into their roster. They won’t be the only ones showing interest if Dreger’s assumption is right.
Next: Mitch Marner Can Reach Amazing Feat w/ Maple Leafs If He Stays
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...
-
Oilers Fall to Stars in Game 3 After Rollercoaster Performance
The Edmonton Oilers had a great first period and a terrible second, allowing the...
-
Stars’ DJ Makes Good After Unintentionally Trolling Oilers Charity
DJ for the Dallas Stars has gone out of his way to make good...
-
Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams
Game 3 goes tonight on Edmonton Oilers' home ice. Can they beat the Dallas...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames’ Nikita Okhotiuk Signs 2-Year Deal In Russia
The Russian defender was acquired by Calgary from San Jose during the 2024 NHL...