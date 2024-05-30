Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly among the early contenders in the race to acquire dynamic Czech winger Martin Necas from the Carolina Hurricanes. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Canadiens have shown significant interest in Necas, who is believed to have requested a trade from the Hurricanes more than once. Family influence is said to be a factor in his desire to leave Carolina, while the Canadiens have a real desire to take the next step in their plan to contend as an NHL playoff team.

Dreger’s comments on the Ray and Dregs podcast suggest a lot of activity surrounding Necas, indicating that several teams are in the mix, including the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Philadelphia Flyers. However, the Canadiens seem particularly eager to add the 25-year-old to their roster. He clarified that it was him alone that was linking Montreal to Necas, but he sees the fit.

Necas Has a Ton of Potential

Necas has been an offensive, but sometimes inconsistent threat for the Hurricanes, combining speed, skill, and hockey intelligence to make a significant impact. Despite his individual success, sources indicate that Necas feels his development is being hindered in Carolina and is seeking new opportunities. This has opened the door for the Canadiens, who are actively looking to boost their lineup with high-end talent.

The Canadiens have been known to make trades for other teams’ “cast-offs” in the past, picking up a players like Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks and Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames.

For the Canadiens, acquiring Necas could mean parting with some of their future prospects, a decision that will require careful consideration of Necas’s potential impact. Ray Ferraro highlighted the need for a clear plan for Necas, questioning how a new team would help him achieve more consistency. With his scoring ability and shooting prowess, Necas has the potential to be a 70-plus point player. The Canadiens might view him as a perfect fit alongside stars like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, potentially transforming their offense.

What Would It Take to Bring Necas to Montreal?

The big question remains: what are the Canadiens willing to offer, and is Necas the piece that can elevate Montreal to playoff contention? As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the Canadiens to see if they can secure this promising talent and how they will integrate him into their roster. They won’t be the only ones showing interest if Dreger’s assumption is right.

