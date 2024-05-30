Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins

While Paul Bissonnette joked it teetered on the edge of tampering, David Pastrnak wasted no time in saying that he would love for Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl to join the Boston Bruins. When asked during an interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast how the recruitment of players to Boston was going, the hosts threw out a couple of names. In the mix was Tyler Bertuzzi and others, but when they got to Draisailt, Pastrnak blurted out, “I would love Draisaitl!”

Whether players can actually be looked at for tampering is another story altogether, but it was easy to see that Pastrnak likes the idea of playing alongside Edmonton’s star forward. That’s relevant because the Bruins have been linked to Draisaitl in the past and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. Even while the Oilers are in the playoffs and battling against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, rumors of Draisaitl considering the San Jose Sharks or other teams are floating out there in the rumor mill.

Expect Boston to Show Interest in Draisaitl

This isn’t to say that Draisaitl has shown any indication of leaving Edmonton or going to the Boston Bruins, but it would make sense that Pastrnak would want a dynamic center to play with. Draisaitl has been a proven producer with over 100 points per season multiple times. He’s up for a huge raise in the next couple of seasons and the Bruins might be willing to make a big splash to land the pivot they need.

Pastrnak recently signed a long-term extension in Boston and he could use a partner for the next several seasons. No doubt, if Draisaitl isn’t extended on July 1 and before next season opens, there will be speculation about where he winds up.

