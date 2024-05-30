While Paul Bissonnette joked it teetered on the edge of tampering, David Pastrnak wasted no time in saying that he would love for Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl to join the Boston Bruins. When asked during an interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast how the recruitment of players to Boston was going, the hosts threw out a couple of names. In the mix was Tyler Bertuzzi and others, but when they got to Draisailt, Pastrnak blurted out, “I would love Draisaitl!”
Whether players can actually be looked at for tampering is another story altogether, but it was easy to see that Pastrnak likes the idea of playing alongside Edmonton’s star forward. That’s relevant because the Bruins have been linked to Draisaitl in the past and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. Even while the Oilers are in the playoffs and battling against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, rumors of Draisaitl considering the San Jose Sharks or other teams are floating out there in the rumor mill.
Expect Boston to Show Interest in Draisaitl
This isn’t to say that Draisaitl has shown any indication of leaving Edmonton or going to the Boston Bruins, but it would make sense that Pastrnak would want a dynamic center to play with. Draisaitl has been a proven producer with over 100 points per season multiple times. He’s up for a huge raise in the next couple of seasons and the Bruins might be willing to make a big splash to land the pivot they need.
Pastrnak recently signed a long-term extension in Boston and he could use a partner for the next several seasons. No doubt, if Draisaitl isn’t extended on July 1 and before next season opens, there will be speculation about where he winds up.
Next: Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...
-
Oilers Fall to Stars in Game 3 After Rollercoaster Performance
The Edmonton Oilers had a great first period and a terrible second, allowing the...
-
Stars’ DJ Makes Good After Unintentionally Trolling Oilers Charity
DJ for the Dallas Stars has gone out of his way to make good...
-
Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams
Game 3 goes tonight on Edmonton Oilers' home ice. Can they beat the Dallas...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames’ Nikita Okhotiuk Signs 2-Year Deal In Russia
The Russian defender was acquired by Calgary from San Jose during the 2024 NHL...