McDavid’s Team to Join Oilers Medical Staff in Injury Recovery Plan

It isn’t clear how serious the injury is, but Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is receiving support and guidance from both the Oilers’ medical team and his own support system, including members from his personal team as he deals with a recent injury setback.
According to the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, members of McDavid’s private support staff, including his personal trainers and medical professionals, arrived in Edmonton this morning. They’ll be collaborating with the Oilers’ medical team to assess the injury suffered by McDavid in the first period of the game on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. McDavid will miss Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, but the hope is that it isn’t something more serious that will keep him out longer.
The idea is that they can determine an effective recovery strategy in getting everyone together. As @bcurlock wrote on X.com, “We are one bad MRI result away from finding out how equally important off-ice excellence is to on-ice excellence. It’s a topic that Oiler ownership and senior leadership have not paid near enough attention to in the McDavid era.” Needless to say, assessing his injury and making the right plan is key to McDavid’s and the Oilers’ season.
This collaboration isn’t new; McDavid’s team has previously worked alongside the Oilers’ staff when it comes to health issues. The two groups have shared recovery insights to optimize his health and performance before. The theory is that McDavid and his people know his body better than the Oilers’ medical team would. Figuring out the best way to recover means not rushing McDavid back and risking further injury, but also giving him the best chance to return as soon as he is able.
The Oilers Can’t Afford to Make a Mistake with McDavid’s Injury
McDavid’s injury concerns come at a challenging time for the Oilers, who are keen to stabilize their season. The team did not respond well versus Columbus when McDavid went down and they’ll have to find a way to play without him for at least one game.
Early indications was that this wasn’t too serious, but going home off the road trip to be evaluated means the team and the player aren’t sure what the issue is yet. With the combined expertise of McDavid’s personal support staff and the Oilers’ medical team, there’s optimism until an official announcement can be made. Even when it is, expect the Oilers to call it a window of time that McDavid will be away, potentially revealing something on the longer side. What no one wants to do is say it will be a couple of games only to find out it’s a couple of weeks, maybe more.
