McDavid Takes Nasty Cross-Check to End Game 3 Loss for Oilers

The rivalry between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks reached a boiling point as Connor McDavid received a cross-check from Carson Soucy in the closing moments of their Game 3 loss on Sunday. Despite a valiant effort from the Oilers in the third period, tensions flared when McDavid retaliated with a slash, prompting Soucy’s forceful response to the face. It’s not clear yet if there will be supplemental discipline, but it might be a storyline to watch over the next 24 hours.
With emotions running high, the Oilers find themselves back down in the series 2-1. They’ll have a chance to even things up on Tuesday, and the hope is McDavid wasn’t injured at all in the play after the game ended.
Despite dominating the shot count with a staggering 36-7 advantage over the final two periods, Edmonton struggled to convert chances into goals, emphasizing the need for improved finishing. They scored one late empty-net goal to come within a goal, but Edmonton couldn’t get the equalizer. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each played over 29 minutes, with Evan Bouchard getting over 31 minutes. Head coach Kris Knoblauch is pushing his stars in the hopes he’ll get scoring from the bottom six. It hasn’t come.
The Canucks Capitalized and Chased Stuart Skinner
Vancouver capitalized on their opportunities, backed by a stellar performance of rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs, who made 42 saves on 45 shots. Head Coach Rick Tocchet praised Silovs’ resilience and work ethic, acknowledging the significance of his contributions to the team’s success.
Meanwhile, Knoblauch pulled Skinner at the end of the second period and went with Calvin Pickard. Knoblauch refrained from confirming the starting goalie for the next game, emphasizing the emotional aftermath of the intense contest and the need for more saves from his starter.
