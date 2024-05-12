Adam Henrique has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Edmonton Oilers forward played 11:38 in Game 2, but isn’t over a lingering lower-body issue and needs more time to rest. Connor Brown will come into the lineup in Henrique’s absence.
Henrique will be missed, but the Oilers may load up the top line again with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. It was extremely effective in Game 2, the only real issue being the amount of ice time that line had to play. Draisaitl was also a game-time decision and played over 27 minutes when you factor in overtime. The Oilers need to limit those minutes, meaning other forwards from lines two through four need to step up.
Brown is a solid forechecker and penalty killer, but he didn’t offer much in Game 1 when he played just 7:35. He had no points and no shots on goal, playing only 13 shifts.
Henrique Trade Deadline Take Confusing
Some fans have taken to social media to call the trade deadline deal that brought Henrique and Sam Carrick in from the Anaheim Ducks a waste because Henrique is out. This is an odd take considering injuries can happen to anyone.
As one user pointed out, would the Carolina Hurricanes be criticized if Jake Guentzel had missed two games with an injury? Probably not. Should the Vancouver Canucks be held responsible for the fact Thatcher Demko hasn’t played in the series yet? Why would he be? Is it Toronto’s fault that Joseph Woll wasn’t able to go in Game 7 versus the Boston Bruins? No. Why blame the Oilers or Henrique for an injury that can happen to anyone?
