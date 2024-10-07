Why Nick Robertson Made the Maple Leafs’ Opening Roster

As the dust settles on the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason, there are still a few actions the team needs to take to comply with salary cap requirements and finalize the roster. However, one thing seems inevitable: (Nick) Nicholas Robertson has earned his spot. Challenged to prove himself, Robertson rose to impress everyone with his play.
He’s growing into his game, and if given the opportunity, he could be poised for a breakout season. Staying injury-free with his talent and drive might see him reach the 25-goal mark this season.
Robertson Had a Standout Preseason Performance
Few players at the Maple Leafs’ training camp made as big an impact as Nick Robertson. Scoring five goals during the preseason, Robertson showcased the skills and determination the Maple Leafs wanted to see. While preseason success doesn’t always guarantee regular-season performance, Robertson demonstrated he can handle the job. The team was looking for his offensive output and work ethic, which they found in spades.
Robertson Received Strong Endorsement from Maple Leafs Coaches
Craig Berube, the Maple Leafs’ coach, had high praise for Robertson’s performance. Known for his speed, skill, and shooting, Robertson showed his determination and willingness to battle. Berube noted that these attributes would be key to Robertson’s long-term success in the NHL. His tenacity, combined with his offensive talent, made him impossible for the coaching staff to overlook.
When asked who surprised him most at camp, Robertson got Berube’s vote. He said, “…I knew he was skilled, fast, could shoot. But what surprised me about him is his work ethic and his competitiveness have been excellent. That’s what is going to make him a real good player in this league.”
Robertson Signed a “Bet on Yourself” Contract and Won
Over the summer, Robertson found himself without a contract and was hoping for a trade. However, the Maple Leafs remained confident he would earn a spot on the roster. Signing a team-friendly, “bet on yourself” deal opened the door for Robertson to make his case during training camp. The Maple Leafs needed someone to step into a secondary offensive role, and Robertson seized the opportunity, cementing his place in the lineup.
Heading into the regular season, Robertson should be set to become a vital part of the Maple Leafs’ offense. His preseason success has generated optimism about his potential to increase his goal and point totals from last season, and the winger is excited to carry that momentum forward.
