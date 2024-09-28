Mattias Ekholm Explains His Non-“A–hole” Dad Role on Oilers

Edmonton Oilers veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm was asked by the media on Saturday how he wants to be remembered by the prospects who are trying their hardest in camp, but may be leaving after not quite making the cut He joked and responded, “Not an asshole, maybe?”
As the team widdles down its roster to what will look like a version of the team that will start the regular season on October 9th, Ekholm has become the resident “dad” on the team. He’s a veteran with a ton of experience and is a bit older. He was a great mentor for Evan Bouchard, who has taken huge strides in his development when paired with Ekholm and the young kids on the team, and trying out probably absorbs everything he says like a sponge.
“I’m just trying to be myself, more than anything,” he said after the media got a good laugh out of his first answer. “I have three kids to raise so it’s hard to get the full dad role here. I try to be myself and hopefully, they think I was a nice guy that hopefully does a lot of things right…”
Ekholm said he didn’t want anyone to feel out of place and while he might not specifically take some under his wing, they should know he’s there to support them.
Oilers Will Need These Prospects To Step Up
Ekholm, like many of the Oilers on the team, is aware that these prospects will eventually play a huge role on the team. Because the Oilers have so much elite, but expensive talent on the roster, the organization is going to need to build around them and support the stars with inexpensive first and second-year players. It’s best to start embracing that now.
Ekholm has been a perfect fit for the Oilers. After arriving in a trade from the Nashville Predators, he seamlessly fit in and has been incredibly productive, outplaying his contract multiple times over. If there is anyone on the roster that these young prospects should emulate, it’s him.
Next: Who Is the Oilers Consensus Breakout Player in 2024-25 Season?
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 hour ago
Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision
Patrik Laine left Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion
The Edmonton Oilers will put 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly in a great spot...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 10 hours ago
ESPN Columnist Predicts Seth Jones Could Traded by Blackhawks
One of Greg Wyshynski's bold predictions for the 2024-25 NHL season is that the...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Update: Kings Have Rough Timeline on Drew Doughty Injury
The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran defenseman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Gets Unique Spot On SI’s Most Influential Figures List
Sports Illustrated ranked Connor McDavid's historic year, naming him as an influential figure in...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Banking on Key Advantage in Talks With Shesterkin
The New York Rangers are counting on a key piece of negotiation leverage in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Pre-Season Win Over Canadiens
In their third preseason game, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montréal Canadiens 2–1....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Predicting Jeff Skinner’s 2024-25 Production for Edmonton Oilers
How will Jeff Skinner impact the Edmonton Oilers this season? He seems like the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
William Nylander’s Injury Update is Positive News for Maple Leafs
There is good news after an injury scare on Thursday night involving William Nylander...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Insider Floats Idea Maple Leafs Move Marner, Get Shesterkin
Is there a scenario where the Toronto Maple Leafs might move on from Mitch...