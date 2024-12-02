Maple Leafs Place Jani Hakanpää on IR with Lower-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that defenseman Jani Hakanpää has been placed on IR (lower body) retroactive to November 16. In a corresponding move, Marshall Rifai has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
Maple Leafs D Jani Hakanpää has been placed on IR (lower body) retroactive to November 16.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 2, 2024
D Marshall Rifai has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
It is not clear if this injury is related to the knee injury that made him questionable to return to the NHL at all this season. Because he hasn’t played since November 16, Hakanpaa could be activated back at any time.
The Maple Leafs signed Jani Hakanpää during the offseason, but concerns about career-threatening injuries quickly emerged. The team refrained from officially announcing the signing until their medical staff could thoroughly evaluate him. After returning to action on November 11, Hakanpää’s stint was short-lived, lasting less than three weeks before he was sidelined again. He managed to appear in just two NHL games. He had no points and average 14:05 per game.
Should the Maple Leafs Have Seen This Coming with Hakanpaa?
The immediate reaction seems to be one of disappointment that the Maple Leafs should have seen this coming by tried to force a player onto the roster who was never going to last. There were several questions about Hakanpaa and his health and if he winds up on LTIR, fans are going to wonder why the Leafs pushed so hard for this.
The Maple Leafs have been stung by injuries this season with several forwards missing time and Jake McCabe recently going down after being struck in the side of the head by a deflected puck. He was not on the ice for the Monday morning skate with the team.
Next: Silly Scandal Has Berube and Marner Redefining Maple Leafs
