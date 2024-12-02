Ben Danford Update: What’s Up with the Maple Leafs’ Prospect?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a knack for identifying late bloomers in the draft. Players like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan overcame slow starts to their draft years to become impact players, with Knies already contributing at the NHL level and Cowan emerging as one of junior hockey’s top prospects. Following that blueprint, the Maple Leafs selected defenseman Ben Danford in the 2024 draft after a standout postseason with the Oshawa Generals.

Danford’s Journey Has Been Slower Than Expected

However, Danford’s journey has been less explosive since his selection. A concussion suffered during rookie camp delayed his start to the season, forcing him to play catch-up upon his return to the OHL. While his shutdown abilities remain evident, his offensive game has yet to take the leap Toronto hoped for. Through 23 games, Danford has registered just two goals and six assists, and his minus-4 rating this season contrasts sharply with the +27 mark he posted in 2023-24.

Despite his struggles, Danford’s leadership remains critical to Oshawa’s 16-9-2 record. As their captain, he anchors their blueline. With much of the season ahead, the Maple Leafs will watch closely to see if Danford can elevate his offensive production and continue refining his defensive game.

Good NHL Defensemen Are Tough to Call Early

While Ben Danford’s season might not be off to the high-flying start some had hoped for, there’s no cause for concern. Developing young defensemen is often tricky and unpredictable, and Danford’s current trajectory doesn’t definitively signal whether he’ll flourish or falter. His offensive struggles this season—two goals and six assists through 23 games—are notable, but they don’t tell the whole story.

Ben Danford Maple Leafs prospect

Danford’s intangibles suggest he’s on the right path. Being named captain of the Oshawa Generals reflects his leadership qualities and maturity, and he continues to be an essential piece for a team that boasts a solid 16-9-2 record. While it’s difficult to project exactly where his game will take him, patience is critical. Defensemen often take longer to develop, and Danford has time to refine his game on both ends of the ice.

The Bottom Line: There Remain Questions About Danford

A couple of questions remain about Danford. Will Maple Leafs fans give him the time he needs to grow, or will impatience overshadow the potential of this promising young blueliner? Can Danford rediscover the momentum that made him a first-round pick, or will he need to lean entirely on his defensive prowess to carve out a future in Toronto’s top four?

As captain of the Oshawa Generals, Danford has already proven he has leadership qualities and a solid mental approach to the game. It’s about refining his skills and balancing steady defensive play and offensive contributions that could elevate his ceiling. For now, patience seems like the best course as he continues to develop.

