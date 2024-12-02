Things are going so well for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season that even their controversies come with a wink and a nod. Sitting just one point behind the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers—and with two games in hand, the Maple Leafs are firing on all cylinders. Morale in the locker room seems as high as it’s been in years, but head coach Craig Berube revealed a brewing “scandal” after Saturday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Apparently, Mitch Marner is out for blood. Berube told the media that Marner is “pissed off” and the forward was sending him a message during the game the other night.

The Maple Leafs Friendly Fire Incident

Berube, known for his no-nonsense demeanor, dodged projectiles—not from the opposing team, but from his star player. When reporters asked about narrowly avoiding several pucks aimed suspiciously close to his head, Berube didn’t hold back.

“I almost got hit twice,” Berube admitted before zeroing in on the apparent culprit. He also revealed that he was going to talk to Mitch. “I don’t know if he’s pissed off at me or what. I guess he needs more ice time.”

That was followed by a rare but welcomed smile from the coach. The media got a good chuckle out of it too.

This is the same Berube who could probably scare off a penalty kill unit with a single glare. Yet, he was beaming as he joked about Marner’s potential mutiny.

Marner and Berube Are Proving the Maple Leafs Can Enjoy the Game

Let’s face it: If Marner is upset about his ice time, he’s got a funny way of showing it. The star winger logs over 20 minutes a game and thrives in all situations. He’s playing some of his best hockey under his new coach, even if Berube is typically known for his new no-frills coaching style—focused more on accountability and defense than the finesse-first play Marner was used to under Sheldon Keefe.

The fact that Berube chose to joke about almost getting his head taken off by a puck speaks volumes about the atmosphere around the team. Under his leadership, the Maple Leafs have developed a gritty edge while maintaining a sense of camaraderie.

Craig Berube, Maple Leafs coach

Berube’s dry humor is far from his usual stoic press conferences. Honestly, it’s a nice change of pace. After all, the coach is in a good mood. Even when he narrowly avoids a puck. That’s how much the team is clicking.

No Harm, No Foul (at Least for Now)

Is Marner truly “pissed off” at Berube? Not. But if these near-misses keep happening, Berube might want to invest in a helmet for games—or, better yet, give Marner a little extra power-play time. You know, to keep the peace.

The Maple Leafs can laugh it off, knowing that whatever pucks fly their way—from the opposition or their bench. They’re still rolling toward what looks like a promising season. If Marner’s got beef with Berube, at least he’s airing it out the Canadian way: with a slap shot.

