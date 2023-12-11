What Is Sheldon Keefe’s Perfect Maple Leafs Game Plan?

After Saturday’s 4-0 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Nashville Predators, Head Coach Sheldon Keefe was asked about the team and how they played in front of Ilya Samsonov.

Quoting verbatim, Keefe said:

“Ilya Samsonov’s 18-save shutout: If you could draw it up as a perfect game for him, that would probably be it. He doesn’t let anything in. The guys played well in front of him. For a guy who hadn’t played in a while and was battling an illness, he had three good skates this week. We were comfortable playing him tonight, but he hasn’t played – obviously.

With Woll’s injury, there is a little bit of pressure and attention on that position right now. For Sammy to come in and have a night like that is great for him and something for him to build on.”

Then, when Keefe was asked whether Samsonov’s return to the crease motivated the rest of the team to take care of him a little bit more in the net, he noted, “They probably wouldn’t say it is at the top of their minds or anything like that. They’re just trying to play their game.” He added, “I do think there is a subconscious thing there. It is not just the goalie. It is the defense. You are trying to pick up the slack everywhere.”

The team game took care of everything and allowed everyone to settle in. Samsonov was solid. It was a perfect night for him. It is exactly what you are looking for.

(And here’s the key content for this post, when Keefe noted) I thought the defense battled. The gap control, the contribution against their forecheck with killing plays on the walls quickly in the defensive zone — they were really solid one through six tonight. That is big. On the forward side, too, I thought all four lines did a good job for us tonight. It is certainly as good of a team win as we have had.”

Deconstructing What Coach Keefe Said About a Perfect Game Plan

Studying exactly what Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe noted in the text above, it’s possible to deconstruct what he believes a perfect game plan is for his team. In his comments, he emphasizes five key points.

First, Keefe’s comments focused on the team’s collective solid play. He stressed the importance of a team-oriented approach and the collective brilliance the team displayed in their recent victory over the Predators. Second, he emphasized the team’s trust in their goalie; however, he also noted that they needed to work hard to support whatever goalie was in the net during a particular game.

Sheldon Keefe inadvertently took a needless cheap shot at 23 other NHL teams.

Third, Keefe focused on the team’s solid defensive performance. He specifically noted their effective gap control, the team’s ability to kill plays on the wall, and the quick plays the team made against the opposition’s forecheck. These, he believed, were a cornerstone of the team’s success against the Predators.

Fourth, he also emphasized the psychological dynamics at play during a game. He believed the team – at least subconsciously – was motivated to support Samsonov in the net. That aspect of players supporting each other worked to create a cohesive and winning environment.

Fifth, and finally, Keefe emphasized the balanced contributions of all four lines. He acknowledged the contributions from all lines, including all the forwards and the defense, as a key factor in achieving one of the best team wins of the season. While it seems like a bit of a no-brainer, it was worth noting for him.

When Things Finally Go Well for the Maple Leafs, What Does a Game Look Like?

Sometimes, the old saw is that a team or player learns from mistakes. That’s likely accurate. However, in the case of Saturday night’s Predator game, fans have a chance to read – in the head coach’s words – what he sees is (for his team) a perfect game plan. In this case, we learn more from a really solid game.

For Maple Leafs fans who wanted to better understand what head coach Keefe’s belief about playing hockey entailed, he offered that philosophy in his interview after Saturday’s game. In his own words, he offered an insight into his coaching philosophy and how it contributed to the Maple Leafs’ recent standout performance.

