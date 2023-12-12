As the World Juniors draw near, the Toronto Maple Leafs have two prospects who could become a part of the upcoming Team Canada contingent. Those prospects are Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. Both are playing well in junior hockey, and both have a chance to make the team.

The question is whether both players can gain spots on Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Both Minten and Cowan Have Been Impressive in Junior Hockey

Fraser Minten returned a few weeks ago to the Western Hockey League (WHL) after a promising four-game, regular-season tryout with the Maple Leafs. Thus far in the WHL, he has been making an impact with an impressive 15 points in 13 games. Meanwhile, Easton Cowan has been showcasing his offense by scoring 11 goals and 39 points in 23 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Easton Cowan, Maple Leafs

Before his trade to the Saskatoon Blades, Minten consistently showed point production as a point-per-game player with the rebuilding Kamloops Blazers. On the other hand, Cowan has jumped far ahead of the pace he had last season and has turned into a bit of a scoring machine. Together, the duo’s versatility, offensive abilities, and potential to seamlessly switch between center and wing make them stand out as strong contenders for Team Canada.

Reasons Why Minten and Cowan Could Make Team Canada

There are two key reasons why I believe Minten and Cowan could both make the team and become assets for Team Canada’s World Juniors. First, their versatility as forwards offers Team Canada an advantage. They can be used to construct different line configurations. Because both players are primarily centers, they add flexibility.

Also, because the two were together at the Maple Leafs preseason training camp, they likely have a pre-existing chemistry. That fact would add an instant appeal from a teamwork perspective. Team Canada might see them as a tandem in forming a solid bottom-six line during the tournament.

Fraser Minten Maple Leafs

Second, Minten and Cowan are solid players in terms of their teamwork philosophy. That’s something that Hockey Canada is reported to value. Beyond their unique individual skills, the twosome possesses attributes that align with Hockey Canada’s philosophy of considering different needs for their team.

For example, Cowan is known to play an agitating style. Minten, on the other hand, is a physical two-way player. That makes both solid candidates for bottom-six roles, offering the potential to contribute effectively in specialized capacities.

The Bottom Line for Hockey Canada

From what I read, Hockey Canada places importance on players who can fulfill specific roles within the team structure. As a result, it would seem that Minten and Cowan’s playing styles work together seamlessly toward that end. I also read that the tournament would benefit if could choose players from teams where there is a lot of interest. And, few teams in Canada have the kind of following the Maple Leafs have. While that might not seem fair to other players, it’s likely part of the reality of the team-choosing logic.

For Maple Leafs fans, the question remains whether both prospects (or one, or none) can land a spot on Team Canada’s roster. Both Minten and Cowan are top prospects in the Maple Leafs system. However, the question of how they show against other top prospects from other NHL teams will be interesting to see.

