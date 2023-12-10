Adam Larsson of Kraken Being Targeted in Trade Talks

According to recent insights from Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, veteran defenseman Adam Larsson of the Seattle Kraken might be a trade candidate. The Kraken, in need of a scoring boost, could entertain offers for Larsson, provided the right deal materializes. Friedman emphasizes that while trade discussion might happen, Larsson is a valued player. It’s not clear the Kraken would be open to actually trading him.
The complexity of such a decision lies in Larsson’s crucial role in providing defensive stability, meaning his departure would open up a big hole on the blue line. Balancing the need for offensive firepower against the defensive prowess Larsson brings will be pivotal for the Kraken in considering any deal. So too, if a replacement blueliner isn’t out there for the Kraken to go after, it’s like robbing from Peter to pay Paul.
Known for his physical presence and defensive skills, Larsson, at 31, has played 28 games this season, contributing seven points, 51 hits, and 53 blocked shots. As an effective penalty killer, Larsson could be a valuable addition to a contender’s top four.
Larsson’s contract, worth $4 million this season and extending through the next, offers trade flexibility, with protection against 10 teams of his choice.
Who Might Be Interested in An Adam Larsson Trade?
The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among teams seeking a right-handed defenseman, making Larsson a potential target. The Leafs have targeted Chris Tanev, but if that’s not a feasible option, GM Brad Treliving could pivot. Meanwhile, the Devils are looking for a fill-in while Dougie Hamilton is out.
Despite sitting five points out of a playoff spot, the Kraken could shift into a selling mode this season. Larsson’s track record positions him as a key figure in Seattle’s blue line, once again sparking trade discussions around the veteran defenseman.
One team that could be an interesting fit is Vancouver. They would love to add someone of Larsson’s pedigree and are still looking for help on the blue line. Vancouver isn’t terribly far from Seattle and the Canucks might consider trading Andrei Kuzmenko.
Next: Teams Are Calling Canucks About Andrei Kuzmenko Trade
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 16 hours ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...
Pingback: Maple Leafs May Move Around Max Domi to Upgrade Center Depth