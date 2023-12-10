Adam Larsson of Kraken Being Targeted in Trade Talks

According to recent insights from Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, veteran defenseman Adam Larsson of the Seattle Kraken might be a trade candidate. The Kraken, in need of a scoring boost, could entertain offers for Larsson, provided the right deal materializes. Friedman emphasizes that while trade discussion might happen, Larsson is a valued player. It’s not clear the Kraken would be open to actually trading him.

The complexity of such a decision lies in Larsson’s crucial role in providing defensive stability, meaning his departure would open up a big hole on the blue line. Balancing the need for offensive firepower against the defensive prowess Larsson brings will be pivotal for the Kraken in considering any deal. So too, if a replacement blueliner isn’t out there for the Kraken to go after, it’s like robbing from Peter to pay Paul.

Adam Larsson Kraken

Known for his physical presence and defensive skills, Larsson, at 31, has played 28 games this season, contributing seven points, 51 hits, and 53 blocked shots. As an effective penalty killer, Larsson could be a valuable addition to a contender’s top four.

Larsson’s contract, worth $4 million this season and extending through the next, offers trade flexibility, with protection against 10 teams of his choice.

Who Might Be Interested in An Adam Larsson Trade?

The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among teams seeking a right-handed defenseman, making Larsson a potential target. The Leafs have targeted Chris Tanev, but if that’s not a feasible option, GM Brad Treliving could pivot. Meanwhile, the Devils are looking for a fill-in while Dougie Hamilton is out.

Despite sitting five points out of a playoff spot, the Kraken could shift into a selling mode this season. Larsson’s track record positions him as a key figure in Seattle’s blue line, once again sparking trade discussions around the veteran defenseman.

One team that could be an interesting fit is Vancouver. They would love to add someone of Larsson’s pedigree and are still looking for help on the blue line. Vancouver isn’t terribly far from Seattle and the Canucks might consider trading Andrei Kuzmenko.

