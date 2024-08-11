Ex-Maple Leafs Jumbo Joe Is Getting Ready for a New Season

Somewhere in the world, there’s a good chance Joe Thornton is lacing up his skates, ready for another season of hockey. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him on the ice, but knowing Jumbo Joe, he’s probably found a rink where he can still dish out those trademark assists.
Could it be in Davos, Switzerland, where he spends his offseasons and his family calls home? That seems like a safe bet. After all, his love for the game runs so deep that he might keep playing into his 60s, chasing the spirit of Gordie Howe. Thornton never did win that elusive Stanley Cup, but that never stopped him from trying. If the NHL isn’t in the cards anymore, there’s always a pick-up game somewhere or maybe even a spot on Jaromir Jagr’s team—why not?
What Drives Jumbo Joe to Keep Playing?
What drives Thornton to keep going? It’s more than just the game; it’s the camaraderie, the friendships, and the joy of being on the ice. Wherever he plays this season, there’s no doubt he’ll bring the same passion and leadership that made him a legend in the NHL.
Jumbo Joe was more than just a great player—he was one of the best passers the NHL has ever seen, with only a few, like Leon Draisaitl, coming close. But beyond the stats, his role as a mentor set him apart. During his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thornton embraced the chance to guide younger players, sharing his wisdom and experience freely. He was a teacher, a leader, and a solid player right to the end.
Have a Good Season, Jumbo
So, here’s to Joe Thornton, wherever he may be skating. Whether it’s in the Alps or on some hidden rink, he’s surely still playing the game he loves. And who knows? Maybe this will be the year he finally gets that Cup—though, in true Thornton style, he’d be just as happy seeing his teammates lift it while he passes them the puck.
