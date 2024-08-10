According to a report back in May, Premier Danielle Smith has told the Edmonton Oilers and the City of Edmonton to submit a proposal if they believe they are entitled to a similar $330 million contribution towards city upgrades, one that matches what was provided to the Calgary Flames for their new arena.

Apparently, Smith feels what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

However, this week, Michael Janz and Scott Hennig of the Edmonton Journal argued it’s a mistake to let the Oilers Entertainment Group decide where public funds should go, assuming Edmonton needs the funds at all. Rumored upgrades include work on Commonwealth Stadium, demolition of the old Northlands Coliseum/Rexall Place, and improvements to the Ice District.

Janz and Hennig argue that public money should be invested in public assets and services, not in private business ventures like NHL or other sports arenas. The logical assumption is that the Oilers Entertainment Group will prioritize the interests of the Oilers’ private business. Meanwhile, many believe the Oilers should be capable of funding their own infrastructure.

Why Should The Oilers Entertainment Group Get More?

The article points out that in major markets like Vancouver, Toronto, and New York, team owners have financed their arenas without relying on taxpayer dollars. Edmonton, with a franchise valued at US$1.85 billion, is among the most profitable teams in the league. They add, “The owner of the Edmonton Oilers was already given a $613.7-million arena, winter garden, LRT platform, practice rink, and land courtesy of Edmonton taxpayers.”

The question becomes, how far does this go? Edmonton got some money for their arena, and Calgary got money too. If Smith wants to make sure all things are even, will Calgary want more if Edmonton gets more? When do the handouts stop?

