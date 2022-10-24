Maple Leafs Might Be Growing Impatient With Pierre Engvall

As per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs might only be willing to give forward Pierre Engvall a little more time before they make a move or replace him on the roster with someone who can get a better job done. Known as a Kyle Dubas’ guy and typically getting the benefit of the doubt despite not being a very physical player, patience might be running thin.

Siegel writes, “the Leafs need Pierre Engvall to spark the bottom of the lineup offensively. He’s the one guy with Ilya Mikheyev potential, that is, a speedy scoring threat who might be capable of popping 20 goals.” So far this season, he’s yet to produce in that role.

The Leafs aren’t paying him a ton of money, but it’s a fair amount for a bottom-six forward, and when you consider how close the team is to the salary cap, every penny count. Engvall signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million in the summer after scoring 15 goals last season.

He suffered a foot injury prior to camp and he was a healthy scratch when the Leafs took on the Winnipeg Jets. Engvall has yet to register a point this season but Siegel reports he will check back in for the Leafs in Vegas on Monday night and replace Zach Aston-Reese. He also notes that Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford are keeping their spot in the lineup for now.

To make matters worse, given the role the Leafs want him to play, that he has only seven shots and eight hits simply isn’t good enough. Siegel adds, “If he can’t be a threat in the bottom six, the Leafs may eventually need to find someone who can.”

If there’s good news here, it’s that Engvall typically responds well to being called out and scratched, if even it doesn’t last long. He’s one of those players that potentially needs a reminder that things are not a given in the NHL and that his spot isn’t secure.

