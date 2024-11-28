Maple Leafs Bobby McMann Exits Game with Lower-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ injury woes continued Thursday night as forward Bobby McMann left the game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old exited late in the second period and did not return for the third. It’s not clear when the forward was injured, but fans were speculating that it could have happened on a few different plays.
Maple Leafs F Bobby McMann (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 28, 2024
McMann, who has been a key contributor on the Leafs’ top line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner, dealt with a blocked shot off his knee, and a broken skate blade during the game. His final shift ended with 4:06 left in the second period.
The injury adds to Toronto’s mounting list of absences, making McMann the eighth forward to leave the lineup. Other sidelined players include Auston Matthews (IR), Max Pacioretty (LTIR), Calle Järnkrok (LTIR), Matthew Knies, and Max Pacioretty, among others.
It’s certainly not the kind of news Toronto needed, even though they’ve been able to weather the storm with some of the key guys and depth forwards going down.
McMann’s absence required rookie Nikita Grebenkin to move up to the top line. Grebenkin initially earned his first NHL point on Marner’s power-play goal, though it was later adjusted to an unassisted tally.
McMann has tallied six goals and one assist through 20 games this season, averaging a career-high 14:12 of ice time. Signed to a two-year, $2.7 million extension in March, the forward has 32 points in 86 games with Toronto.
