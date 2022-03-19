Latest on Oilers Trade Deadline Talk: Paul, Soucy, Braun, Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers are being viewed as a team that wants to do a lot but doesn’t have the cap space to do much and their GM has publicly said he’s not going to spend big this season to add a rental. The Oilers could use another defenseman, but there are still questions in goal and if they can find a depth forward on the cheap, they’ll consider a move.
If the team can only make one move, the Oilers will likely prioritize a defenseman. Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports that Philip Broberg fell awkwardly in the 2nd period of last night’s AHL game and didn’t play in the 3rd. “I’m told he’s having an MRI done today,” writes the scribe. Considering Broberg is Edmonton’s 7th defenseman on their depth chart, this only increases the likelihood of Oilers looking for a blueliner at the NHL trade deadline.
Oilers Still Kicking Tires On Soucy
According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, the Oilers might be interested in Carson Soucy out of the Seattle Kraken organization. He writes, “Still think Soucy makes a lot of sense for them. Do wonder how Chiarot deal affected the market, especially for a player with a year left on his deal as opposed to a UFA.”
Soucy is big, physical, and plays a good two-way game. He’s got another year left on his contract and could play in the second pair if needed.
Justin Braun On Oilers Radar
While a few teams have expressed interest in Justin Braun — and the Oilers are one of them — the price to acquire him might be out of the Oilers price range. It is believed the Flyers are looking for a third-round pick and Edmonton isn’t willing to do much more than a fourth.
The only way this works is if the Oilers dangle a 2023 pick out there and see if the Flyers bite. This is certainly something the Oilers have on their wish list as they’ve scouted the Flyers a number of times over the past few weeks.
Might Oilers Reach Out to Senators
Rishaug also notes that the Oilers could check in on the cost to acquire Nick Paul out of Ottawa. He writes, “Have the think Nick Paul is a player the Oilers would at least kick tires on if he’s not signing. Big forward with some skill. UFA but that style could be a longer-term fit, depending on the number.”
For some reason, the Senators aren’t getting anywhere with Paul on an extension and if he shakes loose as a pending UFA, Paul’s $1.35 million hit is one of the easier ones for the Oilers to absorb.
