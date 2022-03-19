Latest on Predators Trade Deadline Talk: Bertuzzi, Forsberg, Right-Shot D

The Nashville Predators are being viewed by many insiders as the potential sleeper team of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A franchise with all sorts of cap space and a winning record that will see them back in the playoff mix, this is a team that could make noise while everyone else is watching the big-name clubs compete over the same top-end players.

Noting that their biggest need might be a right-shot defenseman, the Predators could also be a fit for someone like Tyler Bertuzzi, who is apparently available out of Detroit.

The Tyler Bertuzzi Talk

If Bertuzzi is really out there, Jason Gregor of the DFO Rundown podcast thinks the Predators might be a team that shows interest. Saying he fits the style of game the Predators can play, David Poile is not afraid to make moves that might be considered questionable by other GMs. Bertuzzi might fall into that category based on his vaccination status and inability to play in Canada. Still, he’s been a productive forward and he could add a big boost of offense to the Preds organization.

Bertuzzi Forsberg Severson Predators rumors

A Right-Shot Defenseman

Gregor also points out that the club is set on the left side with Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm, but they could use a right-shot blueliner. The Predators are running Dante Fabbro, Alexandre Carrier in their top-four, with Phillipe Myers and Matt Benning rounding out that side. They could use another significant addition there.

What could be problematic for them is how few impressive right-shot defensemen are going to be available. While there’s been no known connection between the two teams and we’re not aware of any talks surrounding a potential deal, could Damon Severson be an option out of New Jersey?

The Filip Forsberg Contract Situation

Earlier on Friday, TSN’s Darren Dreger noted the Predators have re-engaged in contract negotiations with Filip Forsberg’s agent, J.P. Barry. Poile wants to get Forsberg signed and it’s not clear if he would keep him through the deadline if the forward didn’t re-up.

He’s their top goal-scorer with 32 goals and ranks third on the team for points with 56. If the Predators can’t get a deal done, could we see a big flip where they move Forsberg out and bring someone back in right away to replace him? Dreger reports, “Sounds like marginal progress has been made to this point.” Weirder things have happened.

