Kings Acquire Andrei Kuzmenko from Flyers for 2027 3rd-Rounder

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick, as reported by hockey insider Frank Seravalli on NHL trade deadline day.

Kuzmenko, 28, has been moved around a lot during his relatively young NHL career. He previously played for the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames before joining the Flyers. Now moving onto the Kings, that’s four teams in just a couple of years.

In 210 career NHL games, the Russian winger has registered 78 goals and 87 assists. However, he’s been wildly inconsistent. At times, he’s an incredible scorer. At others, he’s nearly invisible. If the Kings can catch him on a high, he could be a solid addition for them.

Will Kuzmenko Help the Kings’ Playoff Push?

For the Kings, Kuzmenko provides additional scoring depth as they gear up for a playoff push. Whether he makes a dent will be intriguing to see.

Meanwhile, the Flyers continue their strategy of stockpiling future assets as they go through their continued rebuild. Kuzmenko is a pending UFA and it was unlikely he was re-signing in Philadelphia. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had positive remarks about Kuzmenko following the trade, wishing him well in Los Angeles.

