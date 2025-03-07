Jets Acquire Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev in Deadline Trades

The Winnipeg Jets made two rapid trades ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday. They first acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins and then added gritty forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken in separate deals.

Brandon Tanev and Luke Schenn were part of two separate trades by Jets

Schenn, a veteran blueliner, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. It was only days after being traded by the Nashville Predators to the Penguins. According to Josh Yohe, Schenn had informed the Penguins of his desire to play for a contender, though Pittsburgh initially hoped to keep him. As a result, they decided to flip him.

Meanwhile, the Jets also acquired Tanev for a 2027 second-round pick. The 32-year-old winger, known for his speed and relentless forechecking, remains a solid depth forward option.

With these additions, Winnipeg adds experience and depth as they push for a deep playoff run. They have been arguably the best team in the NHL and they add two key pieces to their roster. Frank Seravalli notes that the Jets are not in discussions for Brayden Schenn, so there is no expected reunion for the Schenn brothers.

