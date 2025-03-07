NHL News
Jets Acquire Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev in Deadline Trades
The Winnipeg Jets made two trades, landing Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins and then Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken.
The Winnipeg Jets made two rapid trades ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday. They first acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins and then added gritty forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken in separate deals.
Schenn, a veteran blueliner, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. It was only days after being traded by the Nashville Predators to the Penguins. According to Josh Yohe, Schenn had informed the Penguins of his desire to play for a contender, though Pittsburgh initially hoped to keep him. As a result, they decided to flip him.
Meanwhile, the Jets also acquired Tanev for a 2027 second-round pick. The 32-year-old winger, known for his speed and relentless forechecking, remains a solid depth forward option.
With these additions, Winnipeg adds experience and depth as they push for a deep playoff run. They have been arguably the best team in the NHL and they add two key pieces to their roster. Frank Seravalli notes that the Jets are not in discussions for Brayden Schenn, so there is no expected reunion for the Schenn brothers.
Next: Stars Finalizing Trade for Rantanen, Extension Agreed Upon
More News
-
NHL News/ 14 seconds ago
Jets Acquire Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev in Deadline Trades
The Winnipeg Jets made two trades, landing Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 4 minutes ago
Kings Acquire Andrei Kuzmenko from Flyers for 2027 3rd-Rounder
The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko from the Philadelphia Flyers in...
-
NHL News/ 12 minutes ago
Stars Finalizing Trade for Rantanen, Extension Agreed Upon
After finalizing terms on a new contract extension, Mikko Rantanen is being traded to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Working to Free Up Extra Cap Space for Deadline Trade
There are reports that the Edmonton Oilers are trying to free up extra cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Leafs, Flyers, Stars, Bruins
In an NHL Trade Talk Deadline roundup, what's the latest on Rantanen, Marchand, Laughton,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall
The Boston Bruins continue to explore signing Brad Marchand, but are also talking trades...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren't done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 13 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....