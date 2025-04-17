4 Keys to First-Round Series for the Oilers vs. the Kings

If the Edmonton Oilers are going to beat the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs again, there are a few things that have to go Edmonton’s way in this series. There is not the same narrative going into this matchup as there has been in the past. This won’t be a cakewalk for the Oilers. In fact, they might not even be the favorites.

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff series between these two teams begins on Monday, April 21. For Oilers fans, here’s what to look for.

Oilers’ Injuries Can’t Be Lingering

If the Oilers are going to be successful, Connor McDavid‘s comments that the team is healthier than everyone thinks must be true. The Oilers don’t stand much of a chance if McDavid isn’t 100 percent and Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Trent Frederic, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, and Evander Kane are all still dealing with issues.

The Oilers have played well, and against some good teams, to end the season. They’ve picked up wins with a depleted lineup, but the team that stomped them was Los Angeles. If the top guys are good to go, that’s a huge plus and it changes the way things go versus how their final regular-season bout went.

The Top Oilers Have To Keep Ramping Up Their Game

In the past, the top stars in Edmonton have been otherworldly when it comes to the post-season. That has to continue.

In the previous three series (18 games), McDavid has 36 points versus the Kings. Draisaitl has 17 goals and 13 assists, and Evan Bouchard has 24 points. Those are incredible numbers that, should these players do that again, will be nearly impossible for the Kings to overcome.

Draisaitl and Hyman, among others, need to be healthy and produce

New Depth Must Be Better Than Old Depth… and Better than Kings’ Depth

The real challenge for the Oilers will be how the depth of this roster compares to that of last season. The Oilers have experienced significant turnover this offseason, losing key players such as Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg. Not all of these players were on the ice when Edmonton last took on LA, but the Kings are a better team this season, and the Oilers’ depth is arguably worse.

The good news is that the Oilers’ signings have started to pick up steam of late. Jeff Skinner has played his best hockey of the season. Connor Brown is finding his stride, and these two might play alongside McDavid on the top line because of the chemistry they’ve built.

Viktor Arvidsson took a minute to get going, but he’s playing better, too.

Can Kasperi Kapanen contribute? Will he even play with a healthier Oilers lineup dressed? Can Trent Frederic come in and make a difference? He hasn’t played more than 7 minutes in an Oilers’ uniform. There are real question marks surrounding his health and the lack of time to adjust to his new team.

The Oilers have their work cut out for them. Can they beat the Kings for a fourth straight season? Or, will this be the year the Kings finally get the monkey off their back?

Can the Oilers’ Goaltending Hold Up in This Series?

Questions about the netminding for the Oilers have gone on for several seasons. That said, Stuart Skinner played so well last year that, heading into the 2024-25 campaign, goaltending was seen as a strength. As the season rolled along, doubt started to surface.

Can Skinner find his game again? If he doesn’t, can Calvin Pickard play as well in the playoffs as he’s played in the regular season?

Next: Puljujarvi Suspended Two Games for Illegal Hit, Sent to AHL