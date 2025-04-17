Puljujarvi Suspended Two Games for Illegal Hit, Sent to AHL

Florida Panthers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been suspended for two games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee during a game on April 15.

The incident occurred as Chaffee collected a pass in the high slot with Puljujarvi backchecking. Puljujarvi delivered a high, forceful hit that missed Chaffee’s core and made his head the main point of contact, violating both criteria of the league’s illegal check to the head rule. Chaffee was injured on the play.

The video ruling explained that Puljujarvi needed to stay lower and check through the shoulder, not the head. Because he has no previous suspension history, he was assessed just two games.

Puljujarvi, who signed a two-way deal with Florida on February 10 after a stint in the AHL, may not serve the suspension immediately. He was reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers, prompting speculation that the Panthers are trying to avoid affecting their playoff roster.

This marks Puljujarvi’s first suspension in his 387-game NHL career. Considering the Panthers are getting key players back in the lineup and Puljujarvi was sent to the AHL, it might be the last fans see of the forward this season.

